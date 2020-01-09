advertisement

BRISBANE, Australia – world number 1 Ash Barty’s new year began with an angry loss to American qualifier Jennifer Brady at Brisbane International.

The 53rd placed Brady, who has no WTA tournament titles, defeated French Open champion Barty 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday at her home in the Pat Rafter Arena.

It’s been a whole week since Brady went through three laps in qualifying and then Maria Sharapova started as a wildcard player in the first round. Barty said goodbye after a first round.

It is the first time in three games that 24-year-old Brady has defeated Barty.

Brady’s baseline game was crucial to victory. It swung through and never let a rusty Barty get it off the beat.

She had a training success with Barty earlier this week and was confident about it. Great back-to-back victories are proof of this.

“I think I just go out there and know that I can win, play to win instead of just play, just stay there or try to assert myself,” said Brady. “I only believe in myself, to have confidence in the game and to know that I am a player who can dictate.

“And if I am able to do that and give myself the best chance of winning – and winning or losing because I played in myself and believed in myself, I think I’m pretty happy leave the square. “

Brady won the first set in 36 minutes, securing the game’s only service break in the seventh game.

Barty, who won the season-end WTA final last season, hasn’t made it through the second round in five games at Brisbane International.

The Australian player’s lack of matchplay was evident from her 26 casual mistakes, but she was also interested in appreciating Brady, who lost just one point on her first serve and had no breakpoint.

“You can call it rust, or you can just call it execution,” said Barty. “For me it was with these recurring games. I had probably received half a dozen second letters where I hadn’t made it to court, especially in that first sentence. And then Jen got more confident. You have to give credit where credit is due. “

23-year-old Barty will continue to play doubles in Brisbane and will be with Adelaide International next week before launching her Australian Open campaign.

“It’s rare in sport that you get an opportunity every week and so quickly … that’s one of the nice things about tennis that next week in Adelaide you get the chance to somehow get out there and try to do a little better. ” Said Barty.

In later games on Thursday, Australian Open defending champion Naomi Osaka played American Sofia Kenin and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova played Ludmilla Samsonova.

