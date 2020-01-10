advertisement

A company supported by restaurateur Shane Mitchell and Jobbio entrepreneur John Quinn wants to open a new restaurant on Dawson Street in Dublin as part of a major renovation of previously dilapidated buildings.

Beechlawn Investments Europe Ltd has applied to the Dublin City Council to convert Dawson Street 20, formerly an office for the real estate agent Savills, into a licensed restaurant. The success of the application would contribute to Mr. Mitchell’s existing restaurant interests for Asador in Ballsbridge and Prado in Clontarf.

Applying for the Dawson Street project faces a challenging backdrop for downtown restaurants. The popular Amuse restaurant on the same street closed on December 24th.

In addition to Mr. Quinn and Mr. Mitchell, who together control more than 38 percent of Beechlawn, the company is associated with property developer Shane Whelan, whose Westridge Real Estate business last September bought DIT’s former Kevin Street campus for 140 million Euro has completed separately.

Beechlawn’s application earlier this week relates only to 20 Dawson Street, which is adjacent to The Greenhouse, which has two Michelin stars. However, it is part of a larger plan, the first part of which has been approved.

To destroy

The company suggests converting the basement and ground floor of number 20 from an office to a restaurant with an additional public bar. As part of the plan, an existing two-story annex would be demolished and replaced with a one-story annex that has a covered outdoor bar area on the ground floor and a roof terrace. Access is via a Mews extension to buildings on the back of 14-15 St Stephen’s Green and 20 Dawson Street, which were sold to Anville Properties in 2015 for € 620,000.

The rear buildings were originally built between 1778 and 1779. They consist of stables and a coach house and have a number of historical features. They were launched in 2014 by the Dublin City Council, who said they had no use for them. In August 2018, Anville received permission to rejuvenate the dilapidated coach house and stable buildings.

It is assumed that the parties involved in the development have been working on the project for more than two and a half years and have provided substantial capital for the revitalization of the buildings. Ultimately, the intent is to tie the whole development together, and it is understood that the success of the application submitted this week is seen by developers as critical to making the site a viable trading business.

Including the extension, the proposed restaurant and bar would have a floor area of ​​178 square meters.

