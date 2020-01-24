advertisement

The artist Tovio Rogers recently shared an order in which he combines the classic cartoon characters Shaggy and Scooby-Doo by Scooby-Doo, Where are You! Imagines. in Dragon Ball super characters.

Rogers shared the full body commission on Twitter and wrote: “Full body commission of Shaggy and Scooby as Dragonball super characters.”

Look here.

advertisement

full body commission from shaggy and scooby as dragonball super characters. pic.twitter.com/BbdKGsAuSj

– Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) January 25, 2020

Here’s a better look.

Beerus definitely seems to be the inspiration for Scooby’s look.

Scooby wears the same pants and even has the same sash as Beerus, except for the colors of the diamonds with two white diamonds and one orange diamond.

He also wears Beerus’ gold bracelets and bracelets and the garment that he hangs around his shoulders.

One of the main differences is the collar. Scooby wears his legendary dog ​​collar, while Beerus wears a gold collar.

Shaggy seems to be inspired by Goku and Vegeta.

Instead of Goku’s legendary Turtle School Uniform, Shaggy wears his iconic green top and brown pants. The white sash definitely seems to be influenced by Goku’s blue sash.

The Vegeta influence comes into play with Shaggy’s white gloves and his white and green boots. They are very reminiscent of Vegeta’s classic Dragon Ball costume, in which he wears his Saiyan armor.

What do you think of Tovio Rogers’ mission to portray Shaggy and Scooby as Dragon Ball super characters? What kind of movements do you think Shaggy and Scooby would use? Do you think Shaggy could turn into a Super Saiyan?

(Visited 29 times, 40 visits today)

About the author

advertisement