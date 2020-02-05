advertisement

The artist SPDRMNKYXXIII recently presented his model of John Diggle by Arrow actor David Ramsey as Green Lantern.

He shared two pictures, one of a bearded John Diggle and one of a freshly shaved one. He wrote in the post on Instagram: “If the past 8 years have shown us anything … this universe is much larger than any of us could have imagined.”

He would complement this post with another, which he describes as “John Diggle / Green Lantern Concept Art from the previous post”.

In Arrow’s series finale, the show strongly implied that John Diggle would become a green lantern. After witnessing a spacecraft crash on Earth and Diggle flying backwards into a van, he discovers a crate in the wreck. When it is opened, it emits a green light.

He would recite the quote SPDRMNKYXIII that he used in his first Instagram post. However, Diggle added: “Even if it is a little less bright without him.”

Diggle is a green lantern on the front of the arrow and has been teased for some time. Season 7 episode “Spartan” reveals that Diggle has a stepfather named General Roy Stewart, which suggests that his legal name could actually be John Stewart.

In the Elseworlds crossover, Barry Allen of Earth-90 by John Wesley recognizes Shipp Diggle and says: “You don’t wear your ring. It has to be different here. “

Rumor: Greg Berlanti developed the Green Lantern Corps’ HBO Max Show with Kyle Rayner

It is quite possible that these topics and teasing will be taken up by Arrow show runner Greg Berlanti in the upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern show.

Rumors from last August suggested that Kyle Rayner might be on the HBO Max show.

There were also rumors that Ramsey’s Diggle could get his own Green Lantern show at The CW.

What do you think of SPDRMNKYXIII’s model by David Ramsey as Green Lantern? Would you like to see Ramsey as a Green Lantern?

