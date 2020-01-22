advertisement

Dior Men is a leader in today’s luxury fashion labels. With unique collections on display in Tokyo, Paris and Miami, the French Maison reached new heights in 2019 and shaped a legacy that is unlikely to be challenged in the coming years.

While Kim Jones’ genius is key to Dior’s success, the Briton has hired a number of artists to help fill the new collections with a new sense of character and relevance.

Inspired by geology as well as past, present and future ideas, Arsham’s influence on Dior’s SS20 show in Paris last June can be seen where he worked with Jones on set design, jewelry and prints for various garments.

While the collection is coming to the Australian coast, the American said the following when asked how to bring it to life.

Tell us how you started working with Dior.

Daniel Arsham: Kim and I have a lot of mutual friends. I followed what he did at LV and even back to his London days with Umbro. When Kim asked me to work on it, I knew it was an incredible opportunity. My wife is French, so the Dior house and the meaning of that name was part of my experience.

One of the things Kim told me from the start was that he really wanted to find artists whom he believed would interest Christian Dior if he were alive today. People who touched history, people who touched this moment.

What appealed to you most about working with Jones?

Initially, only being able to access the level of craftsmanship they could achieve in the collections. Because my first impression was how we translate crystallized objects into wearable things that fold and are resilient. The jewelry really has a physical quality that is so similar to the actual work.

There are embedded crystals and everything, and many items of clothing in which the materials are embedded are provided with this type of application technique. Some shit from the next level.

What was the biggest challenge in transferring your art to clothing?

Kim was adamant how the collection translated my work. They had brought a few samples to my New York studio and there was one that I was looking at a little too long, and Kim said, “I can tell you you don’t like it – we won’t do it.”

There were a few things they just didn’t do if they couldn’t get it to the highest quality. We went so many different ways in terms of materials and techniques that I didn’t even know they existed.

How do you ensure that your work is relevant today?

Looking back into the archives, we pulled out things in which we almost tried to unite three epochs in one: the past, this present moment and this imagined future, in which these objects become archaeological objects.

We’ve talked a lot about how these words look like they’re falling apart, but they’re made of crystal that grows so that they could grow to that completion. This kind of ambiguity goes well with my work and certainly what Kim did in the collection.

Can you tell us about your work process?

My approach is to do things that I need and want so that they don’t yet exist. It’s a bit like alchemy. They take one material and convert it into another and give it meaning. It’s an obsession for me, but doing is an obsession for me.

Arsham is currently exhibiting at NGV International.

