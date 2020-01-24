advertisement

More than 40 years ago, Calgary artist Katie Ohe submitted a proposal for a public commission at the Gulf Canada Building.

It was a kinetic sculpture suspended within a backdrop of reflective material. Four aluminum rods would form branches that could be moved by the viewer, creating a spiral pattern that would reflect in the background to give the impression of infinity and change.

The proposal was eventually rejected. But Ohe couldn’t shake the idea. So she kept up with it anyway.

“Why did I do that?” She asks, somewhat incredibly fantastic, in an interview with Postmedia earlier this week. “Because it intrigued me. I could visualize it and it made sense. “

The installation, titled Skyblock, made its public debut at the Alberta College of Art and Design (now Alberta University of Art) shortly after Ohe created it again in 1981. It was the only time the piece was exhibited. It was then stored in the rural home near Springbank that Ohe shares with her husband, artist Harry Kiyooka.

This is where it has sat so far.

Skyblock is one of dozens of beautifully engineered and screen-engineered pieces at the Esker Foundation in Inglewood, which has been presenting the first major retrospective of the 83-year-old Calgary artist’s work in more than 20 years. A pioneer of abstract and kinetic sculpture, Ohe has been a part of the local art scene for six decades as an artist, teacher and mentor.

It is likely that a number of calendars are already familiar with her work, even if they do not understand it. Her large-scale interactive kinetic sculpture, Garden of Learning, is located outside the administration building at the University of Calgary. Abstract Nairon Nairon at Bankview’s Nimmons Park commemorates the family of settlers who worked the land in the 19th century. Ohe-inspired Pot Cracked Foundations, accidentally smashing a clay pot in the oven as a young artist, sits in Prince’s Island Park. Other works are held in private collections or in corporate lobbies throughout the city.

But the Esker Foundation exhibition is likely the largest and most comprehensive collection of Ohe sculptures ever displayed at one time, providing a retrospective that the artist also found eye-opening.

“Every piece leads to the next,” says Ohe. “They are all imaginatively interconnected and thoughtful and experienced.”

The eponymous exhibition, which runs through May 3, traces the artist’s evolution from traditional figurative sculpture to more abstract work and its eventual arrival to kinetic sculptures that invite touch and participation from the viewer.

At 16, Ohe left her family farm near Peers in western Alberta-Alberta to study at the Provincial Institute of Technology and Art (which later became the Alberta College of Arts and Design and is now the University of Alberta Arts). But she traces her fascination with “space and moving form” back to an experiment involving a potato her father performed when she was a young child.

“He peeled the potatoes and put the peel coil in a needle on top of the peeled potato and then put the peeled potato on the stove,” she says. Soon, the steam would rise from the wet potato and the coil balanced in the needle would rotate. I have never forgotten that experience. I could have been three or four years old. This may be a one-time stimulant that would appear in my sculpture later. “

Katie Ohe in the studio, 2019. Courtesy of AvidEye Productions.

When Ohe joined the institute in the early 1950’s, there was no sculpture department and she had intended to study drawing and painting like most people who attend school. But with the encouragement of one of her instructors, abstract pioneer painter Marion Nicoll, she began to study sculpture after discovering that “it could visualize my idea as a sculpture faster than a drawing of a drawing.” Ohe became one of Alberta’s first artists to make abstract sculptures. She would eventually study in Montreal, New York, Verona and, later, Japan. By the 1970s, she was experimenting with kinetic sculptures that encouraged interaction with the public. The Esker Foundation exhibition will be a rare chance for viewers to touch, rotate and (gently) play with artwork.

Ohe says the idea of ​​creating work that a viewer could physically interact with work can be dated back to her time in New York. She remembers going to a sculpture once and being told quickly and in uncertain terms that “no touch” was allowed.

“I’ve never forgotten it,” she says with a laugh. “I think, for me, it’s important for the surface to entice the viewer to touch and the touch to stimulate movement, for the viewer to fully understand that experience of space and form.”

The movement of the sculptures, though fluid and pleasant, gives many pieces a definite play. Monsoon is a series of round sculptures made of polished glued and automotive steel that can rotate in dizzying, meditative patterns. The chuckles, which Ohe created in 2015, are bell-shaped sculptures made of lacquered stainless steel and springs, which she escaped from a scrapyard that could be pressed down to bounce across the floor. One of Ohe’s most famous creations on screen is 1975’s Zipper, a gorgeous chrome and stainless steel sculpture that usually sits in the sciences theaters of the University of Calgary and is often rotated by students happily before exams. . The exhibition’s curators waited until the exams in December to finish the piece, but there was still a social media frenzy from students that it was being dropped.

“She says she wants the works to make you touch them before you think you shouldn’t,” says Shauna Thompson of the Esker Foundation, who co-curated the exhibition with Naomi Potter and Elizabeth Diggon. “You know, turn off the gallery tags and just go for it.”

The chain is part of a large room of pieces that have been dubbed the “chrome forest” at the Esker Foundation. Many borrow from corporations or organizations that have displayed them in a lobby. When the glossy sculptures are all engaged at once, the room gives a blast, if more or less surreal. The processing is so precise, there is no grinding or grasping in fluid movement despite some sculptures being older than 45 years.

“A lot of the work generally lives in the lobby,” Potter says. “In a sense, we’ve released the work and what’s really nice is that all this work has never been in the same room together.”

But the collection spans her entire career. Six Figures is a stainless steel and copper figurative sculpture from the University of Calgary collection dating back to 1961. The Doodle Cluster is a colorful piece made of intricate garden hose filled with stainless steel that Ohe finished a few weeks ago.

Potter says she looks forward to Esker’s reputation and achievement in giving Ohe’s work the national exposure it deserves. While the artist is known in her native province, she has been overlooked somewhat in the rest of the country. Some of this may be due to its focus on teaching over the years. Ohe has taught at the University of Calgary and Banff Center, but spent more than 40 years as a sculpture instructor at the College of Art and Design in Alberta. Part of it can be deducted in gender, says Potter.

“What we’re seeing now is almost a revision in art history across the globe, in which women who had very strong practices for all careers now only have solo performances, and often only after they’ve died,” she says. “‘It’s an interesting moment in art history where there are constantly women coming in that you have no idea (about). I think (Ohe) is of that generation. She’s somebody who was overlooked. any of the (scripts) of the leading minimalist sculptors, male modernists and keep his own. They would probably blow them. “

Katie Ohe will be at the Esker Foundation until May 3.

