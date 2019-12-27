advertisement

Many successful business people also have a keen interest in a hobby, offering relaxation from their difficult daily tasks.

Some find pleasure in meeting. For others, building landscapes for model trains is rewarding, but Gerald Knowlton prefers full-scale reserve as an homage to the railways that helped build this place.

He has a brilliant model train model and a wonderful railroad memory. But Knowlton loves full-scale, where he can climb aboard and restore his childhood to the station at Standard, which led to his development of Champion Park in Okotoks and his significant donation of a piece of art public at the newly opened Memory Lane Park in Standard.

advertisement

Formed and named as the hub for CP trains, Standard is a small farming community about 80 miles east of Calgary.

Knowlton grew up at Standard Railway Station and moved to Calgary in 1960 after graduating from the University of Western Ontario. Started working for C.H. No, but, by 1961, he had assembled several partners and acquired the firm, renaming it to Knowlton Realty in 1962.

For more than 30 years, he built his company from a single-office operation, $ 125,000 a year to a national five-office firm that handles more than $ 100 million in real estate each year.

He was responsible for transforming a collection of downtown Calgary properties into two towers that became home to Petro-Canada – now known as the Suncor Energy Center – and for creating a similar development that resulted in Bow Square Valley.

He says he was lucky to be in the “right place at the right time”, but he was the visionary “right man” who took over the new venture in 1965.

He sold the company in 1995 and founded Congress Inc. in 2001 to oversee and strengthen Knowlton’s investments, but he also sought opportunities on behalf of an investor consortium and remained involved in offices and retail developments.

His successes enabled him to pursue his railroad interests, and he settled on developing the 54-acre Champion Park south of town as an homage to CP and former Standard Station agent his father, Ted Knowlton, of who served in that capacity for 42 years.

The old standard station had been demolished, but Knowlton was able to transport a similar station from Champion, about 150 miles south of Calgary, which was built in 1911 and restored to Champion Park in 1980.

Talented in the city of Okotoks and Foothills County in 2016, in addition to the fully equipped station the park features other period buildings, including the section house, ice house, marina house, exterior home and a number of huts and a tool spilled.

Moving stock includes the 60-foot Saskatchewan executive car, engine, gearbox, stock car and some caboose.

Knowlton Casino found in Leader, SK that he completely restored to his CP glory inside and out.

Photo courtesy Spencer Purdy /

Calgary

CP had also donated a strip of land in Standard Village in 1923 to be developed as a park, but it was not until 2015 that the Standard Facility Enchancement Society was formed to develop the space for the enjoyment of its residents and to provide an interesting permanent display to attract visitors.

A sense of Memory Lane’s historic role meant that the railroad had to play a large part, and the company contacted the son of the former station agent to attend and support the venture.

Knowlton, who lived at the station until he left for university, has been a driving force behind a full-scale exhibition that includes a public art installation of the station, platform and track, and a magnificent cabaret.

The design and construction of Vanish Station is thanks to Knowlton’s grandson and great-grandson of Ted Knowlton, Vancouver-based architect Spencer Purdy, and structural engineer Patrick Wallain, whose company Exhibau creates and organizes worldwide events for clients like Nike , BMW and TED.

Vanish Station is an art buffet showing the former railway station disappearing as one walks in or passes through it.

Photo courtesy Spencer Purdy /

Calgary

Prior to studying architecture at the University of Southern California, Purdy lived in the Calgary area and for three years at the station now in Champion Park. In his youth, he also spent time at Standard during visits with his grandfather and from both experiences learned about the importance of the station as a center for the village; sending common goods from farms and farms, sending young people looking for a future, and bringing coveted products that are not available in the country.

Standard Mayor Alan Larsen says he fondly remembers waiting at the railway station for his first bike – ordered by Eaton’s catalog – to arrive on the train.

Purdy wanted the new station to be in its current era while still referencing and honoring the original station design. The newly erected Vanish station is built on a series of printed panels with original 1909 heights arranged at an angle of 45 degrees. Panel lining offers two ever-changing views, allowing visitors to try out the station and beyond – what stayed and what went missing in one installation.

While this was being planned and designed with village input, Knowlton searched across Western Canada for a suitable booth to sit on the runway from the station platform. He found the perfect equipment in Leader, Sask., Which he bought, shipped it to Standard and refurbished and refined it as not only real mobile CP stocks, but a facility that could be used as a meeting place for events in the countryside, surrounded by picnic areas, benches, shelters and landscapes along the 1.1-kilometer trail.

In honor of KP and Ted Knowlton, the family and townspeople have provided a commemorative display that will be enjoyed by both locals and tourists. The hope and purpose of the project is to encourage people of all generations to visit the Standard to learn from the past and enjoy the present at the modern Vanish Station.

Gerald Knowlton still has a passion for railroads and has enjoyed many train journeys around the world, but CP is in his blood and he is thrilled to show his greetings for his story in Alberta.

advertisement