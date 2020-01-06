advertisement

The armed forces will deliver an emergency water treatment system to Kangaroo Island in South Africa after critical infrastructure collapsed during the ongoing bushfire disaster.

The flame, which has burned more than 155,000 hectares within a radius of 300 kilometers, is still active in some areas. The authorities fear that weather conditions will deteriorate later this week.

The crews responded to a series of flares, particularly on Monday in Stokes Bay.

A convoy of army vehicles and up to 100 reservists came to the island to provide immediate help to the community.

Greg Bilton, chief of the Australian Defense Forces for Joint Operations, said the provision of 64,000 liters of bottled water includes the aid.

“We have people in the evacuation center to make sure we can distribute fresh water to the human population,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Then, of course, there are also stocks that require water, and we work with SA Water to provide a range of watercraft so we don’t do it alone.”

Lieutenant General Bilton said an emergency water treatment system would replace a fire-damaged system that escalated rapidly on Friday under dangerous conditions.

“It cannot produce the same amount of water that the current system produces, but we can provide emergency care,” he said.

For the western half of the island there is still a bushfire notice, with the eastern edge of the base of the fire extending from the north to the south coast.

“This fire is still very active and the community must remain vigilant and watch out for new fires in its area,” said the country fire department.

Work is currently underway to restore the power supply to around 550 objects that are still de-energized.

According to SA Power Networks, customers may be without service for an extended period of time while property damage has been identified.

So far, only a portion of the affected area has been inspected, and the crews have already identified 12 kilometers of dilapidated lines.

Some cell phone and landline services in parts of Kangaroo Island are not available. Telstra points out that reconnecting works as soon as possible.

A large number of houses, farms and other buildings are believed to have been destroyed along with the tourism and service infrastructure. A CFS spokesman said, however, that the evaluation teams had not entered the source of the fire and figures were not yet available.

The fire also left two people dead, and 78-year-old outback pilot Dick Lang and 43-year-old son Clayton Lang were killed when their car caught fire near Parndana.

