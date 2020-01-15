advertisement

Tottenham played back the years when two Argentinians scored a 2-1 FA Cup win against Middlesbrough in their third round.

In the old days, old White Hart Lane had some unforgettable nights when Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa had a love affair with the famous cup competition.

This time it was Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela who inspired Spurs with goals in the first half that led to a meeting with Southampton next weekend.

It is unlikely that this win over the Champions League, which George Saville later made a game of, will be remembered, except that it is the first FA Cup game at Tottenham’s new stadium.

It also ended a four-time victorious run in all competitions and further highlighted how Lo Celso and Lamela could become key figures in Jose Mourinho’s reign.

In the two previous games, they provided additional impulses and, rewarded with starts, picked up Spurs again with energy and will.

Joelinton ended his 20 game wait for a second Newcastle Goal posted as the Premier League side League One Rochdale 4-1 to reach the fourth round.

Controversial owner Mike Ashley, who was on Tyneside for head-to-head conversations with Steve Bruce, was among 29,786 spectators in St. James’ Park to see the man for whom he paid £ 40m in an 82-minute strike in the summer.

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Eoghan O’Connell previously scored an own goal before Matty Longstaff and Miguel Almiron scored 3-0 in just 26 minutes. Returnee Matt Ritchie provided ammunition for the first two.

Brazilian Joelinton, whose last goal was scored in Tottenham on August 25, added a fourth before Jordan Williams’ late consolation strike when Newcastle, who had been out of the fifth round since 2006, posted a home game against third-class Oxford.

Shrewsbury Liverpool beat Aaron Pierre 1-0 in the fourth round of the game Bristol City,

The League One team scored a memorable encounter with the undefeated Premier League leaders in the 89th minute.

Coventry Comfortable 3-0 winners went out of the race when they defeated the other League One team Bristol Rovers from the FA Cup to start a fourth round home game against the landlords in Birmingham at St. Andrews.

Coventry took the lead early on when Callum O’Hare threaded a beautifully weighted ball through the Rovers defense, allowing Maxime Biamou to dash through and get past Jordi Van Stappershoef.

Jonson Clarke-Harris almost reached Rovers’ level after 23 minutes when his powerful header hit the Coventry bar.

In the second half, Coventry made the most of her dominance. O’Hare was again the provider after 51 minutes when another player played a teammate in a duel with the goalkeeper. This time it was Josh Pask who calmly passed Van Stappershoef and doubled the leadership of the home team.

Coventry made an even better impression on the lead when Biamou scored his second goal.

After a clever corner from Sky Blues, Liam Walsh was not in the penalty area, and the midfielder bored a ball over the goal, which the lurking Biamou could easily deflect.

Championship side read beat League One outfit Blackpool 2-0 on Bloomfield Road.

Goals from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita on both sides of the half ensured that Reading would entertain the winners of the Carlisle-Cardiff encounter.

Meanwhile, Watford It is possible to play four games nine days after the third round of the FA Cup has been repeated Tranmere Storm Brendan fell victim to heavy rain making the field in Prenton Park unplayable.

The tie was rearranged for Thursday, January 23. On Sunday 26 January, the fourth round winners will meet Wolves or Manchester United in a television game.

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull against Chelsea

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading against Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham vs. West Brom

Burnley v Norwich City

Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Newcastle versus Oxford

Portsmouth versus Barnsley

Shrewsbury v Liverpool

