advertisement

Hank Azaria will no longer pronounce the well-known and beloved character Apu in The Simpsons after he has had controversy about the character.

Azaria said it was a “mutual decision” with the show’s creators, Al Jean and Matt Groening, as they believed it was right to act after the backlash in recent years, Slash Film said.

advertisement

In 2017, the comic Hari Kondabolu released a documentary called The Problem with Apu, arguing that the use of humor in the Simpsons around Apu masked the fact that the way the character was portrayed was actually quite racist was.

Rotten tomatoes gave the documentary 87%, with one reviewer calling it a “must” and another Kondabolu saying raising some “troubling questions”.

During the second season of his IFC series on a panel of the Television Critics Association Brockmire, Azaria was asked about the documentary.

Thank you for asking me [about the problem with Apu]. Yes, of course I saw it and I want to see if I can tell you how I feel about it.

The notion that everyone, young or old, past or present, was bullied or teased, or worse, was based on the character of Apu The simpsons, the voice or any other tropes of the character is troubling. And especially in America after September 11th, the idea that someone was marginalized because of this or had a hard time was very annoying for me personally and professionally.

The 55-year-old actor went on to say how much he loved expressing the character Apu who led the Kwik-E-Mart and creating negative stereotypes was never his intention.

As far as The simpsons As you know, comedy is often a fine line between what is funny and what is offensive or offensive or disturbing.

The simpsons Over the years it has been rather humorous insulting to all types of people: Republicans, Brazilians, Presidents, Headmasters, Italians, as you call it. They are very proud not to apologize for it. I think over the years they have done a really good job of saying that they are consistently offensive without being really hurtful, which is certainly never intended.

Slash Film said Matt Groening hinted to a fan that Apu would continue to appear on the 31-year hit show, but with another actor who pronounced him.

Whether you agree with the portrayal of Apu in the Simpsons or not, he plays a big role in the show and is sorely missed if you decide to destroy him.

advertisement