We’re five generations in the Apple Watch now, but the timid, unspoken success of the watch, especially when compared to the vast majority of the rest of the smartphone market, still surprises us to the point where it somehow feels like one new development. Apple Watches and their merits still raise curious questions, and even now it feels like a novelty.

But if you look at the numbers, the success of the device is really breathtaking.

According to The Verge, the Cupertino giant has shipped an estimated 31 million units of the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 in 2019, according to new sales estimates from Strategy Analytics, making it probably the best-selling watch of all types worldwide. Even more impressive is that the sale of the watch, which we suspect will cost well over AUD 700 a piece, has outperformed the entire Swiss watch industry.

The same report estimates that Swiss Watch’s sales, from budget entry-level brands like Swatch and Tissot to high-quality offerings like Rolex and Patek Philippe, totaled around 21 million units over the past year, accounting for approximately two-thirds of Apple’s total market share in the entire watch industry, but a further decline in sales, since the global economy is still shaky and people are saving their money for technically oriented purchases.

According to Steven Waltzer, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, traditional Swiss watchmakers like Swatch and Tissot are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch delivers a better product through deeper retail channels and appeals to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwatches The window for Swiss watch brands that are supposed to affect smartwatches is closing. ”

“Analog wristwatches are still popular with older consumers, but younger buyers are more inclined to smartwatches and computer-based wristwatches,” continued Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics.

None of this means that certain brands are not trying to cut out their own part. As is known, TAG Heuer has its own smartwatch, while Alpina and Frederique Constant both now offer digital offers. However, the fact is that luxury watches are no longer so attractive for younger, fashion-conscious buyers. With a flood of start-up brands targeting the affordable watch market and the fact that Apple remains the leader in innovation, the outlook for the industry remains uncertain.

