The Apple Watch continues to sell every other smartwatch with a huge margin. The Apple Watch even sells any other regular watch as well. If you have an iPhone, you need an Apple Watch and Amazon has recently made great deals for the best-selling models. The bad news is that most of these deals are now sold out, but the good news is that two of the most popular Apple Watch deals on Amazon are still available. Hurry up and you can buy the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38 mm) for only $ 189, or you can buy an Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44 mm) for $ 384.99, which is the price of a 40 mm model !

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38 mm)

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimming resistant

WatchOS 5

Aluminum housing

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44 mm)

GPS

Always-On Retina view

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electric and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

SOS for emergencies

Fall detection

BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock

