The Apple Watch continues to sell every other smartwatch with a huge margin. The Apple Watch even sells any other regular watch as well. If you have an iPhone, you need an Apple Watch and Amazon has recently made great deals for the best-selling models. The bad news is that most of these deals are now sold out, but the good news is that two of the most popular Apple Watch deals on Amazon are still available. Hurry up and you can buy the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38 mm) for only $ 189, or you can buy an Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44 mm) for $ 384.99, which is the price of a 40 mm model !
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38 mm)
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimming resistant
- WatchOS 5
- Aluminum housing
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44 mm)
- GPS
- Always-On Retina view
- 30% larger screen
- Swimproof
- ECG app
- Electric and optical heart sensors
- Built-in compass
- Elevation
- SOS for emergencies
- Fall detection
Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock
