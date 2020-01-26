advertisement

One day in March last year, Shauna Davitt decided to watch TikTok. The app allows users to create and upload short videos. The Wexford teenager had previously dismissed this as aimed at younger children. “I sucked myself in like everyone else,” she recalls. She started making her own fun videos under Handle @ shauna_the_sheep123 and sharing them with her friends.

In July, she made a short video about Americans who claim to have Irish ancestors when their ties to the country are poor at best. Her friend encouraged her to upload it and it was called ten thousand times. From then on, she started making more bite-sized videos that ranged from Irish mums to Irish girls’ preference for fake tans. When she posted more videos, the likes and followers poured in.

At the time of writing, the 18-year-old student had more than 325,000 followers and her videos have been liked more than 15 million times. She has signed sponsorship contracts, including one with the phone case manufacturer Slickprotect. “I have a feeling that people enjoy watching me because I am relatable, but I can make fun of it,” she says.

Davitt’s rapid rise reflects the astronomical growth of TikTok since its launch in August 2018. The app started out as Musical.ly, a Chinese video sharing network that allowed users to upload short videos of themselves that were dancing or syncing with music. Musical.ly has quickly asserted itself among teenagers and has won millions of users.

TikTok has been downloaded nearly four million times in the U.S. alone and has approximately 500 million active users worldwide each month. Photo: Thomas Trutschel / Photo library via Getty

In 2017, it was acquired by ByteDance, a Beijing-based technology company. At that time, ByteDance ran a similar video sharing app called TikTok (known in China as Douyin), and it was decided to merge the two apps. In August 2018 Musical.ly ceased to exist because TikTok added its user accounts and content.

It soon became one of the most discussed apps in the world. Data collected by App Annie shows that it was the seventh most downloaded app in the 2010s. It was behind Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Skype, but ahead of Twitter and YouTube, which is remarkable for an app that’s under 18 months old.

Like actors, musicians and comedians

Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon,

Justin Bieber,

Lewis Capaldi and

Kevin Hart are all avid users

Like its predecessor Musical.ly, TikTok is popular with children and teenagers. Recent figures from the Irish polling firm Ipsos MRBI show that 6 percent of people over the age of 15 in Ireland have a TikTok account. This is an increase of 2 percent over the previous year and is expected to increase in the coming months. In the meantime, CyberSafeIreland recently conducted a survey of 2,336 children aged eight to twelve years old and found that 35 percent of the children used TikTok. It is the most popular app in the age group. “It has really grown in popularity,” said Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafeIreland. “We hear a lot more about it in the classroom.”

More and more celebrities and organizations don’t want to be left behind. Actors, musicians and comedians such as Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, Lewis Capaldi and Kevin Hart are enthusiastic users, while the NFL, NBA and Liverpool FC also have strong supporters in sports. Even news organizations like the Washington Post are represented with TikTok. (What does the Washington Post share on TikTok, you ask? Viral comedy clips about Watergate.) RTÉ One, RTÉ 2fm and Dancing with the Stars share all the content in the app.

How does it all work? Essentially, users can create videos up to 60 seconds long. Most videos show people synchronizing with music, making comedy sketches, or creating assignable memes. There are also trendy hashtags and viral challenges to explore. Unlike other social media apps, where you only see content from people you follow, TikTok shows you content that you think you like based on your preferences and those you follow. For example, my feed is full of Love Island alumni who are lip-synced to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song, or Irish teenagers who explain why Ireland is better than England.

Music is one of the main features of TikTok, and the app is valued by many music professionals who know that the app’s popularity can make it a worldwide success. Just last year, Lizzos Truth Hurts reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 two years after its release. The reason for the sudden surge in popularity? His opening lyrics inspired a TikTok meme known as the DNA Test Challenge. Likewise, rapper Lil Nas X Gold hit when his rap country banger Old Town Road was picked up by users on TikTok. The song subsequently topped the charts around the world and was one of the best-selling singles in 2019.

“The music integration function has become a marketing gold mine for artists and labels,” said Sean Early, director of social strategy at Teneo. “Talent agencies say TikTok is signing more artists than traditional demos, Spotify, or YouTube based on the new way music exchange is used.” Falling Confidence ”challenge on TikTok, which is associated with their song Dominos. “(It) has, in turn, sparked tremendous interest from international audiences on their way,” he says.

Since TikTok has become the preferred generation Z app, brands and advertisers have started to pay attention to it. According to Earley, advertising is only open to companies from certain countries and regions. Interested parties must submit a contact form and wait for an invitation to advertise.

The Chinese-owned app has been accused of censoring content for Hong Kong and banning it for LGBT content in Hong Kong

Turkey

Options include video advertising, brand acquisitions, or sponsored hashtag challenges. The latter encourage users to generate their own content and engage with the brand. Last year, the cosmetics brand MAC launched a sponsored hashtag challenge to strengthen its profile among teenagers and teenagers. The sponsored hashtag #YouOwnIt generated 2.3 billion hits and has been hailed as the most successful brand campaign on TikTok to date.

More TikTok Brands Coming to Ireland Soon? Maybe, but it will take some time.

“Brands notice that they are either experimenting with content, registering accounts, or dipping their toes,” says Earley. “TikTok currently occupies the space that Snapchat took up three years ago when it hit the market, but marketers are still cautious because of the lack of analytics, formats, and consistent pricing.”

As with many social networking apps, TikTok has a number of controversies. The Chinese-owned app is accused of censoring pro-Hong Kong content and banning pro-LGBT content in Turkey. In the meantime, the U.S. government has launched a national security investigation into the acquisition of Musical.ly. There are also concerns about the app, which may expose younger users to violent or sexually explicit content, and questions about how data is stored.

Do parents have to be vigilant? Alex Cooney of CyberSafeIreland says that, as with all social networking apps, parents should exercise some degree of caution. First of all, she advises the parents to familiarize themselves with the app. “It’s one of the things we say to reassure parents,” she says. “You don’t have to be experts. You just need to know some general principles. When your child comes to you and says,” I want to download TikTok, all my friends are on TikTok, “check it out for yourself. how it is. “

While TikTok does not have an age verification system, there is a limited version for those under the age of 13. In addition, there are digital well-being settings that limit screen time and limit content that may not be suitable for younger users. “We advise parents to enable this setting in the app,” says Cooney.

She also recommends talking to children about what should not be shared and what should not be commented on. When children use the app, parents are advised to keep an eye on their activities. “Let them use it in a family room and not in their bedroom because we don’t want children to reveal a lot of personal information,” she says.

Irish creator

TikTok does not publish numbers of how many users there are in each country. However, there are a number of Irish developers who have significant followers on other social media channels such as Snapchat and Instagram and are also growing their TikTok audience. These include Cian Twomey, Keilidh Cashell, Jonathan Joly and Tadhg Fleming. Others like Cian Gannon (@ciangannon) and Belfast magician Joel (@joelmagician) have built up followers directly through TikTok.

Here we’re talking to some Irish teenagers who are sensational in the video sharing app.

Bonnie Neiland @bonnieneiland

Bonnie Neiland is 17 years old and comes from Co Wexford. As a child, she grew up with her mother’s video camera. As she got older, she discovered the no longer available Vine app and started making short, fun videos. “They weren’t really successful for me, but I kept posting to the app because I just loved doing them,” she says. At secondary school, she got to know Musical.ly after watching videos of Loren Gray and Baby Ariel, two of the website’s most popular stars. Neiland says she is attracted to her “fashion and idiosyncrasies” and decided to join the app herself.

Bonnie Neiland: has more than 436,000 followers on TikTok

When she started, she said she shared six to ten videos a day to build her audience. Her breakthrough came when a video of herself and her mother dancing to Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina was launched on the global site and went viral. “When I got my first feature, I got such an adrenaline rush from the positive response, and I was even more motivated to create new content,” she says. “My followers started blowing up crazy numbers overnight. It really motivated me to make entertaining content all the time. I was so excited about the release and loved hearing all the nice comments from people who looked up to me. “

Neiland now has more than 436,000 followers while her videos have been viewed almost 38 million times. She sees TikTok as a tool to express yourself.

“I’ve always been very creative and artistic when it comes to making my videos,” she says. “I love being able to choose a song that I like and making my own personal video because you can express yourself in so many different ways. I created most of my content out of my own imagination. Plus, when you look at someone else’s content, you can get so many different ideas at TikTok that you can then edit and create your own. People’s ideas collide. “

Currently in her fifth year, she says, she is looking forward to life after school. “I’m really looking forward to a creative career and to being able to spend my time doing what I love,” she says.

King ye @namesking

When King Ye was younger, he spent a lot of time making videos for Dubsmash, the lip-sync app. A friend saw how much he enjoyed it and introduced him to Musical.ly. The teenager started posting videos on the app regularly and eventually received a verified badge.

King Ye: “You would never get bored. It is my fault to wipe videos for hours. ”

The UCD student gradually built up an audience, but things really took off when he shared a video of himself portraying the main character in Yu Ming Is Ainm Dom. The Irish-language short film tells the story of a Chinese who decides to move to Ireland. When he realizes that Irish is the official language, he starts to learn it. However, once he lands in Ireland, he discovers that the language is not widely spoken and that no one can understand it.

“I got a huge response from the Irish audience because the majority would know the elementary and secondary school film,” he says. “That attracted a lot of Irish people to my account. I got regular comments from people asking if I really was him. “

In one of his most popular videos, he shows the resemblance between him and Jackie Chan’s son. “People often told me how similar I looked to Jackie Chan’s son, so I made a video for comparison and it blew up,” he says.

Why is TikTok so popular with its peer group? “Because of the unexpected,” says the 19-year-old. “There are so many videos that you would never be bored. It is my fault to wipe videos for hours. “

Lauren Ennis Cooney @ laurs_7530

When Lauren Ennis Cooney first started at TikTok, she had no ambitions to develop a fan base for the app. It was just for fun. “I know it sounds stupid, but I only posted it to the madman because I didn’t think anything important was going to happen,” she says.

The 16-year-old comes from farming and farming in Co Offaly and started doing what she calls “culchie TikToks” for young farmers. “My videos consist of all agricultural and machine-related topics and most of them are comedic in nature,” she says. “Some topics that I would talk about in my videos are, for example, machine brands, tea gas, agriculture in Ireland or just things that would interest culchies like silage. Even my TikTok username is related to performance. @ laurs_7530 refers to a John Deere tractor that represents a 7530 premium. “

It may sound a bit like a niche, but since joining last fall, it has amassed 36,000 followers. Her audience consists mainly of young farmers from Great Britain and Ireland, and she makes sure not to deviate too far from her area of ​​responsibility. That means talking about the street front, the plowing championships and even the ongoing beef crisis. “I feel like no one in the app does this, so it’s probably my specialty,” she says.

Her following is growing steadily, she says, which is evidence of the growing popularity of TikTok. “For example, I won 4,000 followers in one day,” she says. “It depends on the performance and scale of TikTok. It’s incredible how many users it has. “

