Residents across much of Southeast Australia have gone through a day of peril and waited for the bushfire to spread, confirming more death and destruction.

Father and son Dick and Clayton Lang are the youngest victims to die in fearsome wildfires on South Australian Kangaroo Island.

The 78-year-old outback pilot and his son, the surgeon, 43, who lived in Adelaide, were caught in a fire that they had fought near their family property.

Her death increases the number of bushfire victims in Australia to 22, and many more are missing late Saturday.

In West Sydney, temperatures were approaching 50 ° C as parts of the south coast of New South Wales and East Victoria remained on standby due to emergency alarms and evacuation orders.

“We have a long night ahead of us,” said NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian late in the day. She warned that a drop in temperature would not reduce the threat posed by the 150 fires burning in the state.

“We have to do the worst.”

It could be midnight before the greatest threat strikes parts of the coast that are driven by southern winds at speeds of up to 80 km / h.

In Victoria, 73 new fires started on Saturday when the authorities confirmed that 110 properties had been lost and 220 “outbuildings” had been demolished.

Six people are missing in Victoria after reporting 28 on Friday.

In addition to the pressure in NSW, bush fires affected the state’s power supply.

Minister of Energy Matt Kean asked people to turn off pool pumps, washing machines, and dishwashers, and to turn the air conditioners to 25 ° C. He confirmed the problems.

The news of Saturday was not only bad, however, as the first evacuees from fire-destroyed Mallacoota on the Victoria coast were brought to safety by HMAS Choules.

The naval ship carried around 1,200 people who had been waiting for days to escape the fire that cut through the streets and forced them to take refuge on the beaches.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would send up to 3,000 Australian Defense Force reservists and spend $ 20 million on the lease of four additional fire-fighting planes from the air.

Two of them would reach Australia in seven days, the other two in 14 days.

He was criticized for the fact that the government did not act earlier to strengthen the nation’s fire-fighting capabilities.

While there had been one-time cash payments, there was no fixed budget for an air fleet, said Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative.

“We need to make sure that we have a restricted budget so we can make more long-term financing and leasing arrangements,” he told reporters in Sydney.

Mr. Morrison said that a separate increase in funding would be enough to offset the business case when he signed the Navy’s largest ship, HMAS Adelaide, to support the evacuation efforts.

In Tasmania, police accused a 35-year-old man of lighting a bush fire in the northeastern state, where a series of flames destroyed a house and burned more than 11,000 hectares.

In Western Australia, an uncontrolled bush fire has blocked the road link to South Australia since December 20.

The ACT is shrouded in smoke from interstate bush fires.

