GENEVA / BUENOS AIRES – An Antarctic research base has recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent amid growing concern about global warming that has caused an increase in melting ice sheets around the southern pole.

The Esperanza base on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula recorded a temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.94 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Friday.

“(This) is not a figure you would normally associate with Antarctica even during the summer. This beat the previous record of 17.5 degrees C, which returned in 2015, “OMO spokesman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

“The Antarctic Peninsula… is one of the fastest warming regions on the planet. We hear a lot about the Arctic, but this particular part of the Antarctic Peninsula is heating up pretty fast. “

The temperature was recorded at the base of Argentina on Thursday.

Scientists believe that global warming has caused so much melting at the South Pole that the giant ice sheet is now on its way to disintegrate. This would see an eventual global rise in sea level of at least three meters (10 meters) over the centuries.

A WMO committee will verify whether the temperature recorded by Argentina’s national meteorological service is a new record for the Antarctic continent. The record in the broad Antarctic region is 19.8 degrees C in January 1982.

“The amount of ice lost each year from the Antarctic ice plate increased at least sixfold between 1979 and 2017,” Nullis added, citing images showing glacier cracks in Antarctica.

“The melting of these glaciers, you know, means we have big problems when it comes to raising sea levels.” (Reporting by Marina Depetris in Geneva and Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

