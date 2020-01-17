advertisement

The organizers announced on Friday morning that the Doheny Blues Festival 2020 will be postponed as they are investigating the venues for 2021.

“Sea Terrace Park has been a wonderful venue for the festival for two years and we are grateful for the support we have received from the city of Dana Point, the Arts & Culture Commission and local hotels and neighbors,” said Rich Sherman, President from Doheny Blues Festival, Inc., said about a press release.

“However, we know that attendees really loved our previous location in Doheny State Beach, and we firmly believe that we should explore all venues for future blues festivals, even if it takes a year off.”

The Doheny Blues Festival started at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point in 1998 and has been headlined by artists such as BB King, Bonnie Raitt, Ben Harper, Joe Walsh, Chuck Berry, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Black Crows over the years listed. Mavis Staples, Trombone Shorty, Melissa Etheridge and many more.

The festival was informed in 2017 by the State of California Parks Department that it had to move. After meeting with community leaders from Dana Point City and the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, the 2018 festival moved north from Doheny State Beach at Sea Terrace Park.

Sherman emailed that the past two years at Sea Terrace Park have been challenging, “mainly because some of the long-time fans were on the sidelines, hoping we could go back to the beach,” an option, which they do not rule out and will pursue in the coming months.

In recent years, Doheny State Beach has been used by several festivals, including the Ohana Festival by Live Nation curated by Eddie Vedder and the annual Weenie Roast by KROQ 106.7. Festivals such as the Sabroso Taco, the Craft Beer and Music Festival and the Driftwood Country Music Festival were held here by Synergy Global Entertainment, the promoter of Orange County, which had to file for bankruptcy last year.

Although the festival is not taking place this year, the crew still wanted to bring live music to Dana Point on the weekend of the Doheny Blues Festival. So you are planning a music weekend from May 15th to 17th. Events include concerts with tickets to various venues for live music in and around the city, free performances, and curated educational events organized by the non-profit organization Music Preserves Foundation. Updates will be available through dohenybluesfestival.com.

“For those who travel to Dana Point each May to experience exceptional blues music, we want to continue this tradition this year with a special weekend of live music across the city,” said Sherman. “We are grateful for the support that fans, musicians and partners have shown over the years at the Doheny Blues Festival and look forward to a triumphant return in 2021 with an exciting, reinvented festival.”

