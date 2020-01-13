advertisement

Expressing real emotions after the triumph is one of the many reasons why we watch sports, right? It was just unexpected to see these pure reactions off the pitch during the NFL divisions’ playoffs last weekend.

We also watch sports that hope for the unexpected. (Well, maybe not if you’re a Baltimore Ravens fan …) Both CBS and Fox announced that their respective analysts had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which gave viewers real pleasure during they made a short speech about football.

During Saturday’s Pregame show on CBS, Pro Football Hall of Fame President C. David Baker interrupted a section with Bill Cowher and Phil Simms to inform the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach that he was inducted into Canton.

The newest member of @ProFootballHOF: Bill Cowher.

Congratulations @CowherCBS! # PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/s5f1gXuDfO

– CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2020

The initial embarrassing surprise of a man stepping onto the set during the Cowher and Simms segment was quickly overtaken by the drama of Baker’s good news. The real emotion was on Cowher’s face when he realized he was recognized as one of the best in the history of his sport.

Another dose of reality came when Cowher’s wife and daughter came to the set to congratulate and celebrate with the trainer, followed by the rest of the NFL Today crew. Sure, the situation was prepared by the CBS producers, but the result was real. How often do we see this on TV now, especially at studio sports shows that are about hot takes, fervent fervor and outrage?

About 24 hours later, we saw another example of this during Fox’s mid-term coverage of the Seahawks-Packers game. When the Fox NFL crew interrupted the first half, Baker went back to the set and broke into the segment (from New York to California) to tell Jimmy Johnson that he would go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Incredible moment.

The legendary @ Dallascowboys trainer @JimmyJohnson is told live on TV that he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz

– FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

We had pure joy in the studio again. Terry Bradshaw was excited. Michael Strahan grinned with joy. Jay Glazer came out to attend the celebration. And Tony Gonzalez wiped away the tears after Johnson said a few words to express his feelings about the announcement. Big, tough soccer players overcome with emotions.

If possible, Johnson’s big news felt even more special as Fox shared it with one of his former players who also worked on Sunday night. Game analyst Troy Aikman, Johnson’s quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, watched the announcement on a monitor from Green Bay. And when he saw tears in Aikman’s eyes, the moment resonated. See how much this honor meant to these men.

Iso-Cam on Aikman. It looks like he might be surprised too? pic.twitter.com/NX9hpgDhFu

– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog), January 13, 2020

Reactions to the two announcements in the Hall of Fame appear to be even more intense before Monday’s Oscar nominations. Yes, there was likely to be real emotion in some of the nominees when they heard the good news – especially for those who received this award for the first time or who didn’t expect to be ranked among the best in their industry last year.

But the Hollywood Awards season is such a rehearsed chain of events. Most of the nominees attended numerous dinners and ceremonies held by critics, directors, producers and actors. There were several ways that they could repeat their acceptance speeches in order to receive victory or dignified recognition after losing. Many have gone through such procedures before.

In such circumstances, it is difficult to appear real. (Although Oscars fans are hoping for moments of emotion and gratitude from the many award winners.) Although it may feel different when David Baker comes into the room and tells Brad Pitt that he has been named the best supporting actor.

What we saw from Cowher, Johnson and their colleagues on Saturday and Sunday was anything but rehearsed. Yes, the settings were invented. Producers, cameramen, moderators and relatives had to be informed about what would happen. And maybe some reactions have been considered and practiced as a result.

Cowher and Johnson were certainly thinking about how they would respond to the good news. (And maybe the two men and the audience wondered how they hadn’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame.)

But the feelings were real. We hope that this will be the case when a quarterback makes a game-critical touchdown, when a recipient gets that pass, when a defensive player receives a crucial sack or interception and when a coach finally wins the game he craves , It is the long awaited confirmation.

How often do sports fans almost unanimously agree that something was just very cool and special to watch? These announcements of the Hall of Fame surprise have probably brought back more to everyone involved than the NFL playoff games this weekend. So we’re going to look at this stuff.

