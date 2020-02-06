advertisement

If you want a new car charger for your car that supports fast charging along with a host of other great features, you should definitely check out the Roav SmartCharge Spectrum from Anker while it is on sale for just $ 13.99. In fact, this car charger is so much more than just a car charger. Of course it has dual USB ports and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, but it also has features such as customizable LED lighting, car battery monitoring and even a feature that remembers where you parked. For just $ 13.99 there is nothing else that even comes close.

Here are some important information from the product page:

Faster charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 makes simultaneously superior charging possible for both driver and passenger. (Does not support Adaptive Quick Charge for Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 +, Note 9, S10, S10 + or S10e)

Optimized charging: our exclusive fast charging technology, Power, intelligently identifies your device to deliver the fastest possible charging speed.

Car Locator: forgot where you parked your car? ROAV did not do that. The ROAV charger app records the location of your car by placing a pin in the map when the direct Bluetooth connection is lost. Note: Only effective in open-air parking lots with an unobstructed GPS signal.

Custom lighting: adjust the tone and hue of the 16,000 color LED ring directly via the ROAV app to guide the interior lighting of your car.

What’s in the box: ROAV Smart Charge Spectrum. Happy Card, welcome guide, 12 months carefree and our friendly customer service.

