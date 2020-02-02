advertisement

Generous donors will see a three-year project to erect a memorial near the scene of an almost forgotten Angus train disaster, completed “before summer”.

On December 28, 1906, the North British Express bound for Edinburgh was traveling in the rear of a Caledonian Railway stationary train in blizzard conditions.

The impact was catastrophic, with 13 people killed instantly. The death toll is estimated to be 22 as people succumbed to their injuries, including Liberal MP Alexander William Black, who was re-elected a few months earlier.

The scale of the tragedy saw the city’s drilling rig put into service as a temporary mortuary.

In addition to passenger deaths, Arbroath FC star David ‘Dev’ Cargill has died, just 32, after fleeing his home on city’s South Street in Elliot Junction after the news of the disaster has spread.

Working among ice and snow, as well as beside a boiling train, Dev contracted a cold and died soon after.

A campaign to erect a memorial for those who perished began in 2017, but activists say the offers of financial aid mean the project “can finally be completed”.

Arbroath West and Letham’s independent consultant David Fairweather paid tribute to campaign supporters and those who offered their help.

He said: “It has been a long project, but I think it is extremely important that a permanent memorial be set up to remind people of the tragedy.

“Having been on the spot with council officers, it is likely that the memorial will be placed near the foot of the pedestrian bridge on the sea side.

“We were offered an appropriate base and the Geddes Group very kindly donated a stone, but there are other costs associated with that, including the purchase of a plaque and its engraving and I am delighted to say that a small number of people have pledged financial assistance to the project.

“It means that we hope to have the memorial in place before the summer.

“It has been more than a century since this tragedy happened and a memorial is certainly late – it will be good to finally place it.”

The group has already been in contact with Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP, who supported the project.

A song about the tragedy featured on a charity album released by the local group Slipway.

