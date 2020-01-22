advertisement

The Americans are warned to watch out for falling iguanas in the cold.

Temperatures in the eastern United States are expected to drop below 0 ° C and some southern states are also feeling the frost.

This is accompanied by an unusual warning from the National Weather Service Miami-South Florida.

The service has tweeted that it is not something that is normally predicted. Not surprisingly, though, iguanas fall from the trees.

When iguanas are cold-blooded, they slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop below 10 ° C.

Because they sleep in trees, they could fall out and because they are tall, it can be dangerous if you land on someone.

When they are asleep or coldly numb, they appear to be dead, but continue to breathe while critical body functions are still working.

In this way, the animal protects itself until the temperature warms up again.

However, if temperatures stay low for more than eight hours, iguanas can die.

“The temperature threshold at which iguanas go into hibernation depends heavily on the size of the iguana,” said Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami, to CNN.

“The bigger the iguana, the longer it can tolerate cold.”

During a similar cold snap and warning two years ago, well-meaning residents found stiff iguanas, but were asked to leave them alone because they may feel threatened and bite after warming up.

A wind chill advisory applies to all counties in South Florida.

The coldest night in two years threatens the Sunshine State.

