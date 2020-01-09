advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – An annual blood supply maintenance event for the needy has helped the Red Cross replenish its inventory.

According to official information, they were urgently dependent on donations before the blood test on Thursday. In fact, the organizers said they had less than 3 days due to the busy holiday season and 500 fewer blood donations.

After dozens of residents take the time to come out and roll up their sleeves, the organization says they are better able to respond to emergencies in the Midlands.

102 blood samples were collected between donations in Sandhills and Irmo. Just ahead of this year’s goal of 110 units.

The Red Cross would like to thank everyone who supported the event with a donation that can save up to three lives. And say

“Thank you for all of your efforts to meet this life-saving need.”

Every year, ABC Columbia News separates RedCross and IHeart from radio stations and members like you from the community to continue to bring life to Columbia.

