advertisement

A large American clothing brand has closed its downtown Derby store.

The Gap Outlet store on Albion Street, near the entrance to Intu Derby, closed for the last time on Saturday, January 25.

advertisement

Posters were put up in the store window earlier this month to announce the closure of the store, which stored men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

Today, it has remained empty, all that remains are appliances and accessories, all of its stock having been cleared of premises.

The closure means that the closest Gap store to Derby is located at the East Midlands Designer Outlet, in southern Normanton, near the A38.

The future of the nearby Disney store, located across from Gap on Albion Street, is also uncertain.

The sign of a real estate agent went up in front of the popular store last month, indicating that it is available for rental.

And last week saw the departure of the city from another major national retailer.

Photographic equipment specialist Jessops has closed his store on Level 1 at Intu Derby, which means that Nottingham is now the closest place to Derby for a Jessops.

Derbyshire Live contacted Gap to ask why they were closing their Derby store, but there was no response.

.

advertisement