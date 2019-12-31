advertisement

Barcelona bid farewell to the decade with some amazing memories defeating seven league titles, two European Cups and five Copas del Rey over the last 10 years.

The Catalan giants boast the best winning record in Europe’s top five leagues in the last decade, winning a total of 289 wins.

These results mean they have won more matches than those of Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Barcelona: 289

Real Madrid: 273

Juventus: 260

Manchester City: 250

Bayern Munich: 250

One of the main reasons for Barcelona’s success is that man Lionel Messi in his ranks. GOAT has come up with some simply stunning statistics over the past 10 years that keep it head and shoulders above the competition.

Messi has won more matches than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues, though Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique also win it in the top six.

1. Messi: 260 wins

2. Sergio Busquets: 245 wins

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 244 wins

4. Thomas Müller: 228 wins

5. Benzema: 219 wins

6. Pieces: 219 wins

Here’s a look at some other key statistics from GOAT:

9 – Between @FCBarcelona and Argentina, Lionel Messi has scored 50 goals in nine of the last 10 years

2010 – 60

2011 – 59

2012 – 91 ✅

2013 – 45

2014 – 58

2015 – 52 ✅

2016 – 59

2017 – 54 ✅

2018 – 51 ✅

2019 – 50

Extraterrestrial. pic.twitter.com/TNw0Cla1yT

– OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 21, 2019

It doesn’t end there anyway. Messi picked a sixth European record shoe in October, a sixth Ballon d’Or record in December, and smashed countless other records along the way.

He is now just 26 goals away from surpassing Pele’s record for more goals for a single club (643 for Santos) and given the form he showed this season that may not take long to achieve.

Messi is not the only player to have excelled for Barca in the last decade. Centerfielder Gerard Pique has been a strong defensive attack since his debut in 2008 and has continued to win 29 titles in 12 years.

He made 500 appearances for Barcelona in August and made his 111th appearance for the club in the Champions League against Slavia Prague in November. Carles Puyol, Andrés Iniesta, Leo Messi and Xavi Hernández are the only Barca players to have played the most in Europe’s best competition for the club.

Sergio Busquets has also been central to Barca and it is no surprise to see the midfielder lead the standings when it comes to passing the ball over the last decade. The 31-year-old has made 554 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2008 and has been a model of endurance and excellence.

Not content with winning more games than any other team in Europe, Barca have also topped the points list. The Catalan giants have scored over 1,000 goals in the last 10 years, bringing Real Madrid to the top.

1. FC Barcelona: 1060 goals

2. Real Madrid: 1016 goals

3. Bayern Munich: 863 goals

4. Manchester City: 841 goals

5. Paris Saint-Germain: 827 goals

Barcelona head into 2020 at the top of the table in La Liga and certainly in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where Napoli host Serie A.

Lionel Messi remains the best player in the world, but is approaching retirement, and Barca’s biggest challenge in the next 10 years will be learning to cope without the English.

