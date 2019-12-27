advertisement

Energy Minister Sonya Savage, Canadian Energy Center CEO Tom Olsen, and Prime Minister Jason Kenney launch the Canadian Energy Center.

For the second time this month, the choice of a Canadian Energy Center war room corporate logo has come to fruition.

A California-based software company said Friday that it is considering legal action on using a CEC logo for a logo it deems similar to itself.

This comes a week after the war room withdrew its original logo, one almost identical to the one patented by Progress Software, a US-based international application firm.

The CEC replaced it with another, endorsing an ATK Technologies Inc. logo. of Pasadena, Calif. Claims as his own.

“We have already consulted our legal team and our legal team is in charge of it,” said a TAK member who would not give his name.

“This is our intellectual property – that logo is similar to ours.”

The original TAK logo, which shows its Alpha Browser application, is a stylized, red a ‘letter.

The CEC turned that “a” on its side as it added a red maple leaf to its upper right corner.

Logos for Canadian Power Center, left, and ATK Technologies Inc. on the right.

The man contacted at TAK’s Pasadena office said he was unaware of the CEC’s first logo, adding that they were focusing on their concerns.

“Our people need to do their own analysis, I’ll get a report next week,” he said.

In response, the CEC issued a statement saying it had not been contacted by the US company.

During spring provincial elections, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney vowed to create a war chamber with a $ 30 million annual budget to challenge what he calls the inaccuracies of energy industry critics, even mobilizing a so-called response team fast.

Since its official launch on December 11, it has been producing articles online trumpeting the industry’s merits.

But so far, the CEC’s mistakes have attracted more attention, including a complaint from the Canadian Association of Journalists that war room staff have been misrepresenting them as reporters rather than public relations writers.

And Canadian Culinary Federation President Donald Gyurkovits angrily said he was never told by a CEC interviewer writing an article on the use of the natural gas restaurant sector that she was working for a government agency.

A climate change campaign that makes school presentations said it felt intimidated by being approached by a government-backed CEC that excluded data it used that included the oil and gas industry.

The CEC has yet to find its feet under a barrage of negative publicity in its attempt to tarnish the image of an industry, Dr. David Taras, Professor of Communication Studies at Mount Royal University.

“They have not reached the first base yet, it is enough to do a lot of damage to their legitimacy,” Taras said.

The war room, he said, already has a great challenge of convincing the public an operation seen by many as propaganda production “for an industry that has many machines” is a credible use of taxpayer dollars over time shaking.

“The whole concept has come under a storm of criticism,” Taras said.

But Taras said he does not expect the province to pull the plug or make drastic course changes at the CEC, at least for now.

“Everything about this government says they will continue,” he said.

“But the final question is, is this damaging to their credibility and if it is, they will remove it.”

