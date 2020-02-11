advertisement

Lolita and Hans Wiesner of Red Deer, Alta., Are aboard the Quarantined Princess Diamond Ship at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty Images / Hans Wiesner

A man and woman from central Alberta say they are feeling “quite happy and relaxed” quarantined on Princess Diamond’s cruise ship, dumped at the port of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.

advertisement

Lolita and Hans Wiesner, of Red Deer, were scheduled to land on Feb. 4 after a 29-day cruise. They planned to visit several places in Europe when the quarantine was announced.

“If you have to be quarantined, being on a luxury cruise ship is probably the best place to be,” Lolita Wiesner said in an interview on Skype Tuesday.

“The room is small, but it’s not too bad. Actually it’s actually quite comfortable,” she said.

“We get good food. We had a bottle of wine delivered earlier. In fact, life is good.”

A total of 135 people, including eight Canadians, aboard Carnival Corp have contracted a new form of coronavirus that has killed hundreds and thousands of sick people in China.

The 3,700 passengers and crew are expected to be quarantined at least on February 19th.

The Canadian government is monitoring the welfare of 285 Canadians quarantined on Princess Diamonds and another cruise ship docked outside Hong Kong.

Wiesners said there are not many worries about things that are out of their control, and they are making the most of the time they have.

“We’re spreading our good cheer,” Lolita Wiesner said.

Starting Monday, passengers were asked to wear masks as they interacted with staff who released deliveries to their rooms, she said.

They also wear masks when they go outside to spend about an hour on deck every day.

Passengers with masks were seen getting fresh air on deck on February 7th.

“And we have been asked to keep two meters of space when talking to someone,” she said, adding that most people are focused on walking or exercising during their time.

The Wiesners don’t have a balcony or a window, but that hasn’t prevented them from having a good time doing Sudoku, watching movies and reading books.

“I’m embarrassed to tell you I’m reading smut,” Wiesner said.

While resting, “eating well” and “gaining weight,” the couple said they also follow all protocols set by authorities and take their temperatures at least three times a day.

Hans Wiesner said there is always a chance that they will become infected.

“It’s impossible, but it’s always on your side.”

Despite their optimistic outlook, the pair accept a complaint.

“We miss our nightly chocolates,” Lolita Wiesner told the sleeping treatment staff, left on their pillows every night.

But they have an eight-piece “scrap” left over from pre-quarantine days, she said.

“So we get one every other day until the end.”

Related

Japanese military personnel set up a covered walkway near Princess Diamond.

TRIBALLEAU CHARLY / AFP via Getty Images

A passenger stands on a balcony at Princess Diamond.

TRIBALLEAU CHARLY / AFP via Getty Images

Quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama.

Carl Court / Getty Images

Officers in masks and protective gear on one of the Diamond Princess cruise ship decks, February 4, 2020.

@ DAXA_TW / AFP via Getty Images

Overview of a cruise ship interior cabin.

Sawyer Smith / through REUTERS

advertisement