advertisement

DJ Hammond III rushed for two touchdowns and spearheaded a cheesy offense, headed to the top five scorers, helping the air force stimulate the high-octane Washington State Cougars 31-21 at the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night in Phoenix.

The Falcons (11-2) stopped Pac-12’s ball attack twice in the fourth down the line of goal and held the nation’s leader in passing yards, Anthony Gordon of Washington State, at 351 yards. Gordon came throwing for 436 yards per game.

Gordon threw three touchdown passes, one to Brandon Arconado with 9:59 to play to make it a three-point play, but the Cougars (6-7) couldn’t get on the field long enough for their offense to come close to average. their 39.2 points per game.

advertisement

Air Force controlled possession time 43:23 at 16:37 and scored the opening goal of the game when Kadin Remsberg reached over the goal line with the ball to catch a 3-yard touchdown with 3:50 to play.

Remsberg rushed for 178 yards on 26 trucks, part of 371 yards rushing as an Air Force team.

The Falcons packed the Cougars on the fourth-and-2-yard touchdown early in the game, then converted a fourth-and-1 on the attack as part of a 20-play, 98-yard drive that took 12 minutes, 23 seconds from game time.

Hammond dived into the goal line with a 1-yard touchdown in the first game of the second quarter to give the Air Force the lead.

Washington State again went for it in fourth place in his second possession. In the fourth and 2-yard line goal, Gordon found Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone, tying the score at 7 with 10:43 left in the second quarter.

After an Air Force field goal, Gordon collapsed when fired by Grant Donaldson, with the Falcons’ Christopher Herrera making the recovery at Washington State 20.

The Falcons turned that attack into a contact barrier, scoring Taven Birdow on a 3-yard run with 1:19 left in the first half for a 17-7 lead.

A 58-yard touchdown pass from Gordon to Tay Martin set up Max Borghi’s 5-yard touchdown catch to finish a 55-second drive, and cut the Air Force lead to 17-14 at half-time.

After Hammond’s second touchdown, the Cougars rode the 5-yard Air Force line and faced fourth place and 2 a few seconds into the fourth quarter. Again the Falcons packed an auspicious game and caught up.

Arconado’s 11 catches for 167 yards led by the Cougars receiver.

– Starting the media level

advertisement