Calgary organizer Akbar Ali from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association went to downtown Calgary and various other cities in Canada for its annual National New Year Cleaning Initiative.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

In a community service act, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spent New Year’s Eve collecting garbage left by those counting until midnight at Olympic Plaza and Stephen Avenue.

The group woke up early to clear the city’s core on New Year’s Day in a few years, but this was the first time Moaz Shweri was cleaning with the association because he had just moved to Calgary from Syria. He has lived in Canada for only three months, but feels a responsibility to improve the community by getting inside.

“I am very happy to join the group in cleaning up the city because it is my job for this community,” Shweri said as he gathered litter in front of the Common Arts building.

In Calgary, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association has over 400 members with 60 of them stepping in to clear the city center, while another group of 25 rode to Airdrie to clear there. They were all up early in the morning to start breakfast in prayer at a local mosque before heading out onto the street to pick up trash.

With so many people visiting Calgary town center for New Year celebrations and fireworks, some leftovers, bottles and cans are left behind, which is why the group chooses to clean on New Year’s Day each year.

Volunteer Adeel Khalon said the youth association serves the community in cleaning the streets, food drives and other charity events because of their faith.

“Our motto is ‘love for all, hate for no one’, so we do community work to help others,” Khalon said.

In recent months, they have been collecting non-perishable materials for the Food Bank and have spent a day serving food to those in need.

Seventeen-year-old Salman Sohail said the early wake-up call was not difficult because it is important for him to serve Calgary.

“In Islam, we will have to return to our country. We are so accepted in this country, so this is my thanks to my community. This city does a lot for us, so I can do that for them , “Sohail said, as he and a friend cleared land outside City Hall.

Volunteer Zaafar Mohson was pleased to be giving back to the community in a tangible way.

“In a large group like this, we can clean ourselves efficiently and it’s great to be a part of it. To give back to the community like this is a great feeling,” Mohson said.

