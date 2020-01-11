advertisement

If you scanned TV schedules earlier this week, you would be forgiven for thinking that farming had suddenly become fashionable.

Unfortunately, most did not allow tasty viewing.

Options for just one night included Meat the Family, a series where families question their eating habits by caring for farm animals at home; White House Farm, who relived a multiple murder; and Apocalypse Cow, the evangelical ecologist George Monbiot condemning all meat production as being bad for the planet.

Monbiot’s whimsical solution is to replace beef, pork, lamb and chicken with a “grown” alternative – laboratory meat. He said that this approach would free up the countryside to plant trees that are, in his view, the only environmental salvation in the world.

There must have been thousands of farmers shouting on their television screens the ability of grasslands to capture and store carbon, because the spokesperson for the English NFU – there to provide “balance” – was certainly not not up to par.

An occasional glance at Twitter during the program confirmed that collective industry blood pressure was rising as animal rights and veg groups jumped on the train, although some people have said their favorite moments are the regular close-ups of the cows’ noses!

The program created more excitement than more worthy debates at the Oxford Agricultural Conference, a place that environment secretary Theresa Villiers used to give vague assurances about protecting high food standards when the UK seeks trade deals after Brexit.

A day later, she told the BBC’s Countryfile program that the ban on hormone-treated beef and chlorine-washed chicken would remain in effect in future trade deals.

This is a welcome, albeit long overdue, statement.

My series of Midwest reports this week has given insight into the differences in production methods between the UK and the US, so if the government keeps its promise not to water down our high standards of food safety and well- being an animal, Villiers’ commitment is a big step forward – but we must fix it in legislation.

The visit to Illinois and Wisconsin – one of many trips organized and paid for by the Trump administration as trade negotiations and agreements between the United Kingdom and the United States become more imminent – has been billed by the Department State as an opportunity to “dispel myths” By taking us to farms, scientific laboratories, a national food fair and food companies.

I was skeptical, but the tour did not try to hide any of the fundamental differences in production methods. We have seen cattle producers implanting cattle with hormones and have heard of lower levels of traceability; cereal producers praised the benefits of using GM soy but worried about public opinion; and the docked tail dairy cows were milked while we interviewed the dairy farmers.

Please note, despite requests made in advance, we have not had access to poultry or pig farms, and I have not seen any chlorine washing of chicken.

But while most of these differences in farming methods are well documented, the similarities between those working on the land in the two countries now seem just as important.

American farm families are working as hard and sharing many of the same challenges as their counterparts here, and they too are under pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their industry and to reduce the use of antibiotics in the cattle.

Their margins are tight and they face increasing criticism and misinformation from the anti-meat lobby. And on top of that, the crippling American trade war with China means that even with state compensation, they are fighting for their survival.

Far from being fashionable, farmers on both sides of the Atlantic blink at the headlights of unprecedented hostility from wheelchair experts who have never been hungry in their lives.

If environmentalists, governments and the general public really care about their future food supply, they must ensure that resources are urgently committed to finding viable solutions to the role of agriculture in mitigating climate change. .

Be relentlessly launched while the bad guys are hanging over this industry.

