A Rolls-Royce employee says parents should vaccinate their children after the mumps ruins their dream Caribbean cruise.

Born in Derby, Allan Thornewill said viral infection was the worst disease he had ever known.

The 62-year-old logistics worker described the pain the mumps caused him as “absolutely out of this world”.

Now that he has recovered, Allan has said he wishes he had the mumps vaccine when he was a child.

He had taken a dream cruise in the Caribbean when he fell ill.

His vacation began on January 4 and was scheduled for two weeks, but Allan fell ill just a few days ago.

He said, “I left really well, but after a few days of cruising, I developed a really bad cold.

“The doctor on board the ship thought it was a normal viral infection and gave me antibiotics.

“But three days later, it got worse and when I went back to the doctor, she diagnosed me with mumps.”

Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling of the neck, fever, and severe flu-like symptoms.

Although it is generally not serious, mumps can cause many unpleasant symptoms.

After his diagnosis, Allan said he fell down with vomiting that kept him from sleeping through the night.

He was told not to leave his room and stayed there for two days, which means he missed two day trips.

He added: “It ruined my vacation, I went to relax but I ended up getting sick, it ruined it.

“You never think you will catch it as an adult.”

Since the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine was introduced in the UK in 1988, it is rare for the British to contract the disease.

However, after returning from vacation, Allan went to a doctor who confirmed that he had contracted the mumps.

Allan said he also has other “male complications” that can occur as a result of a mumps infection.

Although mumps usually passes without seriously harming a person’s health, it can cause swelling of the testicles or ovaries.

He said, “The pain was absolutely out of this world.

“The week before I returned to work, I had to sit on the ice to try to relieve the pain.

“It has calmed down now but last week I couldn’t get out of my chair. It’s embarrassing.”

Allan said he would advise “all moms who haven’t” to vaccinate their children against the disease.

He added, “I got mumps and it’s the worst thing in the world, and I got glandular fever, it really makes you fall for six hours.”

A P&O Cruises spokesperson said, “Mr. Thornewill visited the medical center on board Britannia while on vacation and received a full medical examination.”

.

