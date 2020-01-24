advertisement

Before the new episode of Floribama Shore appeared on TV tonight, you may have heard a thing or two about what to expect. After all, Nilsa’s arrest made headlines months ago, and you can see how the situation is now happening in real time. All other members of the cast will have to figure out how to help her now, and there are some moments of attachment that could arise from it.

Think of it this way – the cast of Floribama Shore may get into a lot of controversy, but they have a bond that no one else can understand. Then they will get together and Nilsa will have to deal with the consequences of their actions. This is not a case of false identity – all video evidence that led to the arrest is out there. This cannot be easily solved either, since it now has to take a number of steps.

While Nilsa’s arrest will be the focus for an hour, there are some other events you can expect. For more information, see the following overview of season three of Floribama Shore, episode 13:

Nilsa is arrested and the roommates have to get her out. Kortni realizes that she may not be ready to stay for the rest of the summer. Mattie takes Aimee to grow before Aimee’s friend comes to visit.

The Kortni part of this story feels like the part that will most annoy some viewers, mainly due to the simple fact that it has just returned to the house. However, they don’t often get better from what they’ve been through, and we just have to wait and see what their future holds. With Mattie as part of the show, the house is a bit more populous … and there’s room for a lot of drama, both now and in the future.

What do you want to see when it comes to Floribama Shore Season 3, Episode 13?

Make sure you share it in the comments now!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

