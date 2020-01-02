advertisement

It sounds a lot like OLED, but QLED display technology is a Samsung version of LED display technology that happens to feed some of the best TV sets from Samsung. They are still LCD TVs, so QLED should not be confused with LG’s superior OLED TV screen technology. But QLED is also a marketing term that Samsung uses to distinguish itself from others. QLED screens can be used for other devices, not just TVs, and Samsung has just launched a brand new laptop before CES 2020 with a QLED panel.

Samsung calls the new machine the Galaxy Book Flex α – pronounced alpha – a variant of the Galaxy Book Flex.

The touchscreen QLED screen measures 13.3 inches and has Full HD resolution. Inside, we’re looking at a 10th-generation Intel Core processor that improves battery life and extends RAM support to 12 GB. Other specifications include Intel UHD Graphics, at least 256 GB NVMe storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, active pen stylus support, and a fingerprint sensor.

Theoretical battery life is 17.5 hours, which sounds great, although, like all other laptops, the actual usage may be different. Still, the battery comes with Fast Charge support, which should improve the charging times.

Image source: Samsung

The weight and size of the alpha – 1.19 kg and a thickness of 13.9 mm is also striking. Best of all, you still get enough ports, including USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, microSD and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The cheapest Galaxy Book Flex α starts later in the first half of the year at $ 829.99 – that is with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Image source: Samsung

