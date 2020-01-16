advertisement

The Buildup in collaboration with Ladbrokes is our weekly view of the weekend sport and marks your card for another full weekend full of sporting action.

Former Irish international and regular Kevin Doyle talks to us about the upcoming Premier League weekend and upcoming big weekends for Manchester United and Liverpool. We also talk about how new managers can keep players anywhere in terms of condition. Mick and Mark also play Ladbrokes 1-2-Free to win € 100 in cash.

Responding to the Irish squad’s announcement for the Six Nations, particularly the notable exclusion of Stuart McCloskey and Rhys Ruddock, Stephen Ferris looks ahead to the sixth round of the Champions Cup this weekend.

For this week’s Big Shout, Mick is oddly confident about his unlikely sevenfold!

We are praised for the All-Ireland Club final this weekend as Mick, Mark and Maurice predict what the two senior games will be like on Sunday.

We’re also taking a close look at the NFL Conference Championship games this weekend and making our selections for the penultimate weekend of the season.

