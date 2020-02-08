advertisement

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander said the “chaos” in the country’s cricket administration has accelerated his decision to withdraw from international cricket.

In an interview with the African-language newspaper Rapport, Philander also said that a controversial decision to select him for the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cricket Championship in New Zealand affected him as much as Kyle Abbott, who was excluded from the team despite his participation, excellent shape.

The 35-year-old Philander retired from international cricket after his last test against England last month after announcing his decision before the series started.

He said the problems in the administration of Cricket South Africa that led to the suspension of Thabang Moroe and the resignation of the board were part of the reason for his decision to leave the South African team and a Kolpak contract with the English county of Somerset to sign .

“As a player, you get to the point where you have enough,” he said. “The previous management of CSA has just started taking care of itself. The players were the last to worry about.” Too many things have gone wrong lately, I had to decide what was the best way for me. Then I decided to withdraw.

“I’m 35 now and I’ve had a decent career, but I would have thought about playing longer if it weren’t for the chaos in our cricket administration.”

He said the recent changes, including the appointment of former captain Graeme Smith as interim cricket director, have “brought back credibility to CSA. We hope that there will be a trend reversal on the administrative level and on the playing field. “

Philander announced his version of one of the most controversial selection decisions in South African cricket history when he was selected for the 2015 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Auckland.

Philander was injured during the tournament and did not play in the convincing quarter-final win over Sri Lanka.

The team leadership wanted to create an unchanged team, but it has been widely reported that, on South Africa’s instructions, they were forced to select a revitalizing Philander in front of the shapely Abbott, as the quarter-final team had only three colored players instead of four.

“I told the coach (Russell Domingo) openly and openly that the best player should play,” said Philander.

“He said to me:” You are the best player for this day, you are playing. But they were clearly not open and honest with me and Kyle. There was definitely something going on behind closed doors. “

Philander said, even though he and Abbott were good friends, “we both knocked a bit on what happened there.” South Africa was beaten in a dramatic semi-final.

Abbott became a well-known Kolpak player when he announced that he would like to play for Hampshire in the middle of a test series against Sri Lanka in January 2017.

