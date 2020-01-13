advertisement

Miley Cyrus has turned their social networks upside down. With one of the most controversial figures in recent times, it is not very difficult to achieve this, but for this reason certain publications are no longer very controversial.

And the last one that is attached to your Instagram account is a clear example of this. A publication in which the singer reveals one of her addictions. Eye, it’s not a drug question, it’s musical.

Miley Cyrus’ addiction

And as we can see in the pictures, it seems so miley tends to accumulate guitar sleeves. In the picture in question you can see Cyrus lie on some of them.

At least in the picture there are more than 25 letters. We don’t know if she is her or one of her friends, but the truth is that, as expected, many assume that this is the new “obsession” of considering who she is Cyrus,

For this reason, many comments of this kind appear on social networks. Like comments “You need help”, “This woman is not well … if you give something for something you become obsessed”, “You need help “or” Be careful, because now you will buy more and more … “ These are just a few of the many comments on this.

Of course, although it is true that many have criticized this new facet of the singer, there are also many who are happy that at least this “obsession” is not exactly harmful to her.

Therefore, their most loyal followers leave comments on networks like “If buying and collecting guitar sleeves makes him happy, keep going … much better than other hobbies she had” or “What hobby you all have.” We will see to what extent this publication has continuity or not. As always, she preferred to stay outside. Good for you.

