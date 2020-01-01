advertisement

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress who played a small role in “Captain America: The First Avenger”, was arrested on Tuesday in Olathe, Kan and accused of her mother’s death.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Fitzgerald was charged with murdering Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald on December 20 of the second degree murder.

The police had responded to an armed incident and found that the older Fitzgerald had died of stab wounds. Her daughter’s bond has been set at $ 500,000 and is due in court on Thursday.

According to her IMDb page, Fitzgerald played an unnamed “Stark Girl” in the 2011 Marvel Studios film. She also has several small producer / director credits for her name, including 2014 “The Lawful Truth” and 2017 “The Creeps”.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” tells the story of how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a soldier from World War II, was transformed into a superhero with a shield via the Super Solder serum. Captain America played a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and eventually handed over his coat to Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Barnes will appear in the upcoming Disney + series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” with Anthony Mackie.

Check out the media release from the Olathe police, detailing Fitzgerald’s arrest:

pic.twitter.com/gbSAwg4B1N

– Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) December 31, 2019

