Joey King has an unusual souvenir from the Golden Globes 2020: a bruise on his head.

The act star tweeted on Monday that she sustained the injury after her co-star winner Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her in the head with the award.

The video of the incident shows that Arquette, who won the best supporting actress in a limited series or in a TV movie category, brought King to his knees in the InStyles Party elevator photo booth.

“What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No, seriously, I’m so sorry, honey! “Arquette tweeted.

King replied, “There are worse things you can hit in the head with.”

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her golden globe. This sentence gives me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C

– Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

???? There are worse things to be taken in mind with https://t.co/iUlrkBNQ7F

– Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

The 77th Annual Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, was broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California last night.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s latest film won more awards than any other film or TV show, including the best supporting actor for Brad Pitt and the best comedy film.

