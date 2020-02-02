advertisement

Actress Rae Dawn, daughter of American comedian Tommy Chong, said she spent a “fabulous” night with Mick Jagger in 1977 – when she was only 15 years old.

Dawn, who starred in The Color Purple and Commando in 1985, described to her minor how he dealt with the Rolling Stones legend in the Daily Mail after she claimed to have accidentally blasted the news while watching an upcoming podcast from The Hollywood Reporter recorded.

media_cameraMick Jagger has a complicated romantic story. Image: AFPmedia_cameraActress Rae Dawn Chong said she slept with Mick Jagger when she was 15. Picture: Delivered

“He was not much older in my brain than I was. He was 33 years old and young and beautiful with a beautiful body,” she explained to the outlet to be one step ahead of the story.

“It wasn’t a bad thing; it was fabulous. Completely rock’n’roll. He didn’t let me do anything I didn’t want to do, but he was very vain and always looked in the mirror.”

media_cameraMick Jagger and Rae Dawn Chong in the 1985 Rolling Stones video, Just Another Night. Image: YouTube

Dawn, now 58, said she slept with Jagger when he was married to his first wife after meeting him at a friend’s.

She was friends with the daughter of The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips and introduced herself to Jagger one day when they were both visiting Phillips’ house.

“He never asked me how old I was and I never told him,” she told the Daily Mail. “It never showed up. I remember thinking that he was really cute. He had disheveled hair. I thought, “Oh man, he’s beautiful.”

According to the Daily Mail, the two spent two days together in New York. Dawn insisted that the intimacy was consensual and feared that the Jagger disclosure would end up in the deep water.

media_cameraMick Jagger and Keith Richards on stage. Picture: AFP

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” said Dawn. “He didn’t make me do something that I didn’t want to do.”

Jagger did not comment on the claims.

In the course of the romance, Dawn collided with Jagger several times. Years later she got him to cast her for an appearance in the video for the Rolling Stones song Just Another Night.

They had remained friends, but their relationship had apparently worsened after Dawn publicly complained about Jagger’s “licky” behavior on the set.

media_cameraActress Rae Dawn Chong and actor Adrian Pasdar from the 2000 series Mysterious Ways. Image: delivery

“He was a great kisser in real life, but he made a lot of” goodies “in the movie,” she said. “I talked about this in an interview. He has a fragile ego. He hasn’t spoken to me since. “

This story was originally published in the New York Post and reprinted with permission.

