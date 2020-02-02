advertisement

“Everyone is a scene” never seems more true than when applied to politics, a kingdom full of explosive characters, combative speeches, valiant victories and ruinous defeats, all well matched with the theatrical style of best of Shakespeare. The changing allegiances of Caesar? Sure. Lear’s tragedy? Of course. The intrigue of the Richards and Henrys palace? Naturally. But an Iowa theatrical production goes in a completely different direction, mocking the 2020 presidential race and parodying it like the award-winning Broadway sweetheart “A Chorus Line”.

With Iowa caucuses on the horizon and nearly a dozen candidates still struggling for dominance in an overwhelming field, “Worship us! Line ”offers a kind of mirror universe of music and dance. A fictional Joe Biden, dressed in a large clown tie, pleads, in song, for an Iowa voter to trust him. Other activists are also present, presenting themselves with beautiful words and ironic speeches: Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the latter looking particularly young. (“I’m fourteen,” says actor Ryan Henzi, who plays a miniature mayor of South Bend.)

But how will this group of false presidential choir players, living in the state known as Ground Zero for Democratic Scrimmage, vote? Heidi Mason, who plays Klobuchar, said she started rehearsals as a Buttigieg fan, but then started leaning toward the Minnesota senator whom she embodied. Henzi, too, although a few years before being allowed access to the polling stations, fell in love with the candidate he was playing. “Well, I’ve seen a lot of Pete Buttigieg, so maybe I’m a little bit of a supporter of him,” he said. Joe Smith, who plays Bernie Sanders (“I have principles but upset,” he sings in the passionate and impatient cadence of the progressive candidate), was also decided – for the senator from Vermont, he said. suggests. His wife, Mary Bricker, who is also in the series, like Elizabeth Warren, was not yet decided.

“This time is different,” said Bricker, explaining his hesitation as to who to support in the race. But, wearing a blonde bob, metal-rimmed glasses and, of course, a cardigan in the bright shade of a ripe caricature citrus fruit, Bricker attended a Warren campaign event to meet the senator face to face. “Just meeting someone in person tells you more about them,” said Bricker. She had a moving encounter, from the Lands ’End cardigan to the Lands’ End cardigan, with Warren. Last month, she and Mason declared their support for Warren on their Facebook pages.

We may not see Biden or Sanders take any “step, kick, kick, jump, kick, touch” anytime soon (probably better for both people in their seventies, as well as for ours). And in reality, with the Iowa caucuses preparing their votes, there is a lot of tension and democratic discord. But, on at least one scene in Iowa, politics is supposed to be a show, something with low stakes, high kicks and maybe a few hands of jazz.

