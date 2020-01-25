advertisement

Charlotte, NC – March 16: Duke Blue Devils striker RJ Barrett (5) and Duke Blue Devils striker Cam Reddish (2) celebrate at the end of the ACC Tournament championship game with the Duke Blue Devils against the Florida State Seminoles on March 16. March. 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. | Photo by Jaylynn Nash / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The conclusion to Jim’s view of the ACC tournament

part One

The Vic Bubas tournament championship in 1960 is one of the great stories in Duke’s history, particularly the semi-final victory over a North Carolina team that Duke defeated with 22 (Dixie Classic), 26 and 25 points in the regular season ,

Duke followed with the first two NCAA tournament victories in program history.

New sheriff in town and so on.

But in 1954, 1958 and 1965 Duke was the first to end regular time, lost in the tournament and stayed at home.

A net loss.

For the recording, Bubas has always spoken positively about the ACC tournament, at least in public. Remember that he was from Indiana and played and trained under Case.

The 1974 epic victory over Maryland in the ACC Tournament title game was one of the catalysts for the expansion of the NCAA tournament in 1975 and enabled up to two teams per conference in the field.

The tournament winner retained the official champion status and the official bid. It still does. The regular season champion became de facto the second team, Maryland 1975 and North Carolina 1976 and 1978, to advance on this basis.

The error rate was still quite low. Check out Duke’s 1978 team, one of the greatest teams in Duke history.

Duke finished second in regular time, a game behind the Tar Heels. The regular-time title was chosen for a Carolina win of 87: 83, one of the best games in rivalry history.

So UNC was there. But the Tar Heels lost to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament semi-final. Wake met Duke in the title game. The winner would receive the official bid, but the loser would look at a NIT bid.

And Wake Forest led 42-37 at halftime before Duke caught up to win 87-77. But it was so close.

The NCAA lifted the two-team limit in 1980, just in time for Duke to play his last ACC championship game to win or return.

Bill Foster’s last Duke team consisted of Mike Gminski, Gene Banks, Kenny Dennard and Vince Taylor. They started at 12: 0 and took first place for eight weeks before the wheels left. Dennard missed nine games with a leg injury, resulting in a losing streak of four games that Duke 7-7 left in ACC.

It’s not clear how many unrated games Duke had to win in Greensboro this week to bypass the NIT. But Duke took it out of the back room by defeating NC State, North Carolina, and Maryland for the title.

Mike Krzyzewski took over from Foster and was faced with a completely different environment in an expanded NCAA area. His first three Duke teams went to ACC 13-29 and all of them lost their ACC tournament opener.

That was different in 1984. It was a strange season for Duke, who won 2-5 at home in ACC and 5-2 on the way. Duke opened the tournament against 6-8 Georgia Tech.

A game for the NCAAs?

Not for Duke. The Blue Devils took 16th place in the AP survey. There were 40 teams in the NCAA tournament in 1984. Duke was in.

Duke defeated Tech 67-63 in overtime, angered North Carolina in the semi-finals, and entered Krzyzewski’s first NCAA tournament.

Aside from the unfortunate 1995 season, Duke has participated in every ACC tournament since 1984 to win a title, stand out as a team, and improve his NCAA qualifications.

But knowing that they were with NCAAS and not the pressure that Bubas and his teams faced in the 1960s.

Not every ACC team has had this luxury. But the possibility of an outsider who stuns the world is not recognized very often. Only three teams have ever participated in the ACC tournament with a lost conference record and won the whole thing. That would be Virginia (4-8) in 1976, NC State (6-8) in 1987 and Maryland (7-9) in 2004.

Back to Krzyzewski. His Duke teams have won at least first place twelve times in the ACC regular season. This includes a five-year term from 1997 to 2001. This is an ACC record. His Duke teams have won 15 tournament titles, including five in a row from 1999 to 2003. That is also an ACC record.

Neither title necessarily presupposes a deep entry into the NCAA tournament. Duke won the ACC season in 1997 and lost his second NCAA game. Duke won the 2017 ACC tournament and didn’t make it on the first weekend. Duke won the ACC tournament in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011 and lost in the Sweet Sixteen.

However, every deep Duke run was preceded by success in the regular season.

Duke has won five NCAA titles. The teams 1991, 1992, 2001 (together) and 2010 (together) each took first place in the regular season. The 2015 team ended a game behind Virginia with a 15-3 record. The cumulative ACC record of these five title teams was 66 to 14, which corresponds to a gain of 82.5 percent.

Four of Krzyzewski’s Duke teams lost in the NCAA title game. The teams from 1986 and 1999 hold the school record with 37 wins, 12: 2 and 16: 0 in ACC. The 1994 team also won the ACC regular season 12: 4. The 1990 team finished second with 9: 5.

That is 49 to 11, or 81.7 percent.

So in 1988, 1989 and 2004 we have Final Four teams that have lost their Final Four prelude. Duke was first in 2004, third in 1988, second in 1995, 31-13, 70 percent.

The football-related expansion of the league and the subsequent disappearance of the double round game could have affected regular playing time. But still. Mike Krzyzewski has never had a Final Four team at Duke that was worse than third and only one worse than second in ACC.

Now for the ACC tournament?

The teams from 1992, 2001 and 2010 all won. The 1991 team made it to the ACC title game, but was blown out by North Carolina. Herzog lost his second game in 2015.

That corresponds to a 12: 2 record, a profit of 85.7 percent.

The four runners-up include the championship teams from 1986 and 1999. The teams from 1990 and 1994 both lost in the second round. Duke won the tournament in 1988, lost in the title game in 1989 and 2004.

In other words, each of Krzyzewski’s 12 Final Four teams won at least one ACC tournament game.

What can we learn from it? I notice two things. The first is that winning the regular season and winning the ACC tournament are not mutually exclusive. Duke’s best teams did well in both areas.

The second is that Krzyzewski has never had a real Cinderella team that came out of nowhere to create a deep tournament run. The 2017 injury-ridden team finished fifth in the league 11: 7, but formed a new group to win the conference tournament. It was the only team that has ever won four times in the ACC tournament.

But this was the year when North Carolina’s HB-2 “Bathroom Bill” forced the NCAA to move the first-round games scheduled for Greensboro to Greenville, South Carolina, where Duke hit South Carolina in a quasi-road game that is not a 2-seed game should not have to play on the first weekend.

The ACC tournament is a way out. However, Duke’s 6-2 record and the resumes of the remaining teams suggest that a run for the regular season title is realistic.

And that’s good.

