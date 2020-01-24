advertisement

This time NC State decided to try a stable ball against Duke in the ACC tournament.

A good look at the history of the ACC tournament and the role of the duke.

Ginger or Mary Ann?

Boxer shorts or underpants?

Regular season titles or ACC tournament titles?

Important questions for everyone.

But only the third is in our area of ​​responsibility.

And since Duke takes a short break, we have time to look at this question.

First, a context.

The ACC was founded in the spring of 1953 when Clemson, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, the State of North Carolina, South Carolina and Wake Forest left the Southern Conference to open a new sports conference.

Fortunately, they decided not to call the club the Dixie League.

It was on the shortlist.

We see the ACC as a basketball league, but football was the breaking point. The Southern Conference had 17 teams in 1953, 15 of which played football. Schools like Washington and Lee, Davidson and VMI were all against college football, so the conference tried to ban schools from accepting bowl bids. Clemson and Maryland were banned from the 1952 season after violating the ban and still playing bowl games.

Not a stable situation.

Back to the tires.

The Southern Conference in 1953 had nothing like it. South Carolina played 19 conference games, the Citadel 11, and Washington and Lee played 18 games, losing 17 of them.

The championship was logically decided by a post-season tournament in which only the best eight teams took part. There was an obvious incentive to schedule the weaker teams, which explains why Washington and Lee played so often.

It was a disaster.

But the tournament was not. It was a big deal, especially when the Reynolds Coliseum opened on the North Carolina state campus. From 1951, 12,400 seats in Reynolds hosted the conference tournament.

Virginia joined the original seven teams later in the summer. The ACC started in 1953/54 with an extremely unbalanced schedule. Virginia only played five conference games. Wake Forest played 12 and everyone else played somewhere in between.

So it made sense to hold a conference tournament to determine the conference master and representative of the NCAA tournament.

But it was a double round game in 1955. Why continue the tournament?

Everett Case was one of the reasons for this. Case came to NC State after a legendary career in Indiana High School. If you’ve watched the film Hoosiers, you have an idea of ​​how much excitement this tournament generated, and Case wanted it for the ACC.

It didn’t hurt that his school hosted it.

But there was something else. To have a post-season tournament in which none of the other major league conferences conferred unmistakable quality. It was noticed.

The Big 10 was the top conference in college basketball at the time. The New York point shaving scandal of the early 1950s got CCNY, Long Island and Manhattan out of hand, but St. Johns and NYU held out. The Big Five of Philadelphia were at their peak of competition.

The ACC recruited against these schools and the tournament gave him an edge, as did the television station that C.D. Chesley started in 1958.

And the rest of the college basketball world has come closer to the ACC view.

In order for the ACC tournament to be more than just an exhibition, the league had to hand over the official championship and the NCAA bid to the winner.

The tournament was a phenomenal success. I grew up in North Carolina and remember that I was sometimes encouraged to bring a transistor radio to school to keep up with the afternoon games on opening day.

Good times.

But did the league pay a competitive price for choosing the champion in a three-day shootout instead of one season?

The evidence suggests that this was the case.

Supporters of the tournament sometimes suggested that the ACC should send its hottest team into the off-season.

Any truth about this argument?

From 1954 to 1974, only one team advanced to the NCAAs per conference. The ACC sent 10 teams to the Final Four during this period. North Carolina went 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969 and 1972. Duke went 1963, 1964 and 1966. Wake Forest went 1962, NC State 1974.

Each of these teams took first place in the regular season.

Now it was clear that any team that was good enough to take first place in the regular season and win the tournament must have been pretty darn good.

But there is not a single case in which a team that is not part of the regular season gets hot and rides this wave to the final four. Maryland in 1958 and Duke in 1960 each won the tournament after fourth place in the regular season and lost in the title game of the East Region.

Take a look at North Carolina State. From 1962 to 1969, the ACC sent a team to the Final Four.

With one exception. In 1965, the second-occupied state angered the most-occupied Duke in the title game and shot 51 percent in a 91-85 win.

A week later, the Wolfpack shot 26 percent at the NCAA kick-off, a 66:48 loss to Bill Bradley and Princeton.

So much for surfing.

Five years later, the US state won 14-0 in the title game against South Carolina with 42:39. Gamecocks star John Roche limped on a sprained ankle.

After that, the state lost to Saint Bonaventure 80-68.

How did Duke fare under this system?

