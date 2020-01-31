advertisement

Some ACC traditions persist. On Super Bowl Sunday we have another ACC game, a historic duel that is neglected by the conference and its TV partners.

Perhaps this will change this month as a clash of clubs trying to take the NCAA exam, Miami at Pitt, airs on Feb. 2 on the company’s ACC network.

ACCN has the golden opportunity to celebrate the close connection between the conference and the American football vacation that lasted until mid-January 1973 when an undefeated NC State squad led by David Thompson defeated a similarly talented team from Maryland 87-85. A late score from Thompson, the ACC’s biggest player – a hint of a miss on the buzzer – sealed the result in a rare national television show about the college ball, which matches numbers 3 and 2 in this lead. dark era.

Given the opponent’s impressive stature, Wolfpack’s victory in Maryland was also a crucial step in maintaining the second and final flawless season in conference history. (On probation in 1972-73, NC State was banned from raising its 27-0 mark in the postseason game.)

The ACC competition was full of dramas and contrasted sharply with the lackluster 14-7 Super Bowl that followed. The Miami Dolphins won in spite of the tight bottom line and closed the only unbeaten NFL season (17-0) since the game’s multi-million dollar commercials hit in 1967.

The most memorable and funniest game in Super Bowl VII was a 41 meter field goal attempt that was blocked at a late point in the game. The Dolphins kicker with his left foot, Garabed “Garo” Yepremian, recovered and tried to overtake the ball to intercept it and run back for a touchdown.

That was what Washington scored among eight teams that didn’t hit double-digit numbers in the first LIII Super Bowls. This group included the LA Rams, an allegedly new offensive force that scored a field goal and was significantly surpassed by New England in 2019.

Last season, Clemson secured his first win in four attempts on Super Bowl Sunday in the ACC preliminary round. The Tigers smashed the Wake Forest 64-37, the most punitive offensive performance by a Clemson opponent last season. The victory brought the ACC’s first 21st century football school to a 0.250 percent gain on the big day, still worst of all ACC participants.

Wake fell to 3-7, a success rate of 0.300, which corresponds to Georgia Tech among the ACC’s worst appetizers for the main event. Only three league teams played more on Super Bowl Sunday. Oddly enough, Duke, with his competitive pedigree, is not one of them.

The Blue Devils performed fewer Super Bowls (7) than NC State (15), North Carolina (14), Maryland (11 in the league), Florida State (10), Georgia Tech (10), Wake Forest (10) , 10) and Virginia (9).

But why should one of your premium viewers spend a day dedicated to a different sport?

NC State remains the most successful and productive ACC team at 10: 5, playing together with the largest halftime show in the world, although they last appeared in 2008 as super gear.

The inclusion of Boston College in 2018 reduced the number of former Big East teams to four that have not yet participated in pre-super festivals as ACC members (Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia Tech). BC, Miami and Virginia Tech have been with ACC since the mid-2000s, Irish, Panthers and Orange since 2014. Louisville came on board in 2015. When Pitt played – and lost – in front of the Super Bowl in 2014, he was the only double header. As an ACC member, the Seattle Seahawks of the NFC easily won.

Panthers head coach Jeff Capel played twice for Duke on Super Sundays and separated from Maryland in 1996 and 1997. NFC teams won both times.

The three appearances from Miami each brought a win for the two divisions of the NFL. An original AFC team, New England, won when the Hurricanes lost in the opening basketball competition.

The Super Bowl will take place in Miami for the 11th time in 2020. This is UM’s first chance to play basketball as an ACC member before a Miami Super Bowl. The Canes will be in Pittsburgh.

SUPER SUNDAY

ACC records when playing on the same day as the Super Bowl

team

W-L

W pct.

Boston college

1-0

1000

Clemson

1-3

250

duke

4-3

.571

Florida State

5-5

.500

Georgia Tech

3-7

300

Louisville

0-0

.000

Maryland

5-6

455

Miami*

2-1

.667

North Carolina

9-5

.643

N.C. State

10-5

.667

Notre Dame

0-0

.000

Pittsburgh *

0-1

.000

Syracuse

0-0

.000

Virginia

5-4

.556

Virginia Tech

0-0

.000

Awaken forest

3-7

300

date

Super Bowl result

Basketball result

02/02/20

Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Miami in Pittsburgh

02/03/19

New England 13 – Los Angeles 3

Clemson 64-Wake Forest 37

02/04/18

Philadelphia 41-New England 33

Boston College 80-Georgia Tech 72 (OT)

5:02:17

New England 34-Atlanta 28

Florida State 109-Clemson 61

7:02:16

Denver 24-Carolina 10

Miami 75-Georgia Tech 68

1:02:15

New England 28-Seattle 24

Florida State 55-Miami 54

2:02:14

Seattle 43-Denver 8

Virginia 48-Pittsburgh 45

02/03/13

Baltimore 34 – San Francisco 31

Georgia Tech 66-Virginia 60

5:02:12

N.Y. Giants 21-New England 17th

Miami 78-Duke 74 (OT)

6:02:11

Green Bay 31-Pittsburgh 25

State of North Carolina 89-Florida 69

7:02:10

New Orleans 31-Indianapolis 17th

Maryland 92-North Carolina 71

1:02:09

Pittsburgh 27-Arizona 23

Duke 67-Virginia 49

3:02:08

N.Y. Giants 17-New England 14

NC State 67-Wake Forest 65

North Carolina 84 State of Florida 73 (OT)

4:02:07

Indianapolis 29-Chicago 17

Florida State 68-Duke 67

5:02:06

Pittsburgh 21-Seattle 10

NC State 62-Maryland 58

02/06/05

New England 24-Philadelphia 21

State of North Carolina 81-Florida 60

1:02:04

New England 32-Carolina 29

NC State 81-Maryland 69

Florida State 88-Savannah State 73

26/01/03

Tampa Bay 48-Oakland 21

Wake Forest 71 state of Florida 60

NC State 86-North Carolina 77

3:02:02

New England 20-St. Louis 17th

Maryland 89-NC State 73

Missouri 81-Virginia 77

28/1/01

Baltimore 34-NY. Giants 7

State of North Carolina 60-NC 52

30/1/00

St. Louis 23 Tennessee 16

Virginia 76-Wake Forest 67

01/31/1999

Denver 34-Atlanta 19

Wake Forest 85-Maryland 72

North Carolina 75-Georgia Tech 66

25/1/98

Denver 31-Green Bay 24

Wake Forest 74-Missouri 65

NC State 56-Georgia Tech 51

26/1/97

Green Bay 35-New England 21

North Carolina 61-Clemson 48

Maryland 74-Duke 70

28/1/96

Dallas 27-Pittsburgh 17th

Duke 83-Maryland 73

Connecticut 76-Virginia 46

29/1/95

San Fran 49-San Diego 26

Georgia Tech 81-Florida State 68

30/1/94

Dallas 30 Buffalo 13

North Carolina 85-Wake Forest 61

31/1/93

Dallas 52-Buffalo 17th

NC State 72-Clemson 70

Florida State 96-Georgia Tech 77

26/1/92

Washington 37 Buffalo 24

NO ACCESS MEASURES

27/1/91

N. Y. Giants 20 Buffalo 19th

Georgia Tech 88-North Carolina 86

28/1/90

San Fran 55-Denver 10

Virginia 71-Wake Forest 70 (OT)

Herzog 88 Georgia Tech 86

22/1/89

San Fran 20-Cincinnati 16

Illinois 103-Georgia Tech 92 (2OT)

31/1/88

Washington 42-Denver 20

NC state 71-DePaul 66

25/1/87

N.Y. Giants 39-Denver 20

Kansas 74-NC State 60

26/1/86

Chicago 46-New England 10

North Carolina 73-Notre Dame 61

20/1/85

San Francisco 38-Miami 16

NO ACCESS MEASURES

22/1/84

L.A. Raiders 38-Washington 9

NO ACCESS MEASURES

30/1/83

Washington 27-Miami 17

Arkansas 68-Wake Forest 65

24/1/82

San Fran 26-Cincinnati 21

Virginia 74-Louisville 56

25/1/81

Oakland 27-Philadelphia 10

Virginia 89-Ohio State 73

20.01./80

Pittsburgh 31-L.A. Aries 19th

Maryland 92-North Carolina 86

21/1/79

Pittsburgh 35-Dallas 31

Duke 75-NC State 69

15/1/78

Dallas 27-Denver 10

North Carolina 71-Wake Forest 69

01/09/77

Oakland 32-Minnesota 14

Maryland 87-NC State 80

18/1/76

Pittsburgh 21-Dallas 17

NC State 68-North Carolina 67

12/1/75

Pittsburgh 16-Minnesota 6

NO ACCESS MEASURES

13/1/74

Miami 24 Minnesota 7

NC State 80-Maryland 74

14/1/73

Miami 14-Washington 7

NC State 87-Maryland 85

