advertisement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science finally had an opening date for its near-completion museum when Tom Hanks announced at the Oscars that the Academy Museum would open on December 14, 2020.

“We can’t wait to welcome the whole world to the Academy Museum. When our doors open on December 14th, our exciting combination of exhibitions, screenings, and public and educational programs for film lovers everywhere will create unprecedented experiences, ”said museum director Bill Kramer.

Also read: Who is Utkarsh Ambudkar, the guy who just freestyle rap recaptured the Oscars?

advertisement

Hanks will co-chair the museum campaign alongside Annette Bening and Disney CEO Bob Iger. The museum is located on the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles and offers exhibits on four floors with further information on the content of the museum.

“The dream of this museum is finally coming true – a meeting place for filmmakers and film fans from around the world where we can share the legacy of the Academy Awards and continue to fulfill the Academy’s mission to connect the world through cinema,” said the Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

Oscars 2020: The Quirkiest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top. Photo credit: Getty Images

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Irishman” costume designer Sandy Powell got autographs on her suit at every award season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Oh played with these flared sleeves and the feathered train with the volume. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman looked regal in navy with unusual cap sleeves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman made a not too subtle statement with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated this year and who were embroidered on Capelet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has taken up the peplum trend to a great extent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet defied the trend towards the black tie in this navy blue jumpsuit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Wiig turned heads in this dramatically structured dress with contrasting black gloves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gal Gadot wore this classy lace top in combination with a soft, whisper-pink tulle skirt. Photo credit: Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as Billy Porter walks the wild side

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars.

advertisement