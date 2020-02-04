advertisement

The Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films has 3.4 million followers on Twitter. Many of them scratched their heads on Monday night after posting a long-deleted photo of Oscar predictions that looked like the organization was making their own personal recommendations Sunday night award ceremony. The photo was titled “My Oscar Predictions” and included titles such as “Parasite” for Best Picture, Sam Mendes for Best Director (“1917”), “Parasite” for original screenplay and “Jojo Rabbit” for Adapted Screenplay. The fact that the Academy’s obvious recommendations matched the predictions of many Oscar experts so accurately online led to confusion as to whether the Academy had accidentally fired the Oscar winners prematurely or not. After all, everything is possible after the notorious “La La Land” / “Moonlight Best Picture Gaffe” 2017.

The academy took the photo down (see below) and issued an answer: “We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your # Oscars predictions. Already have a ton of you. A quick problem on Twitter made some of you look like they came from our account. They don’t have that. This has now been fixed. And we will announce our tips on Sunday. “

connected

connected

advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Academy launched a social media post on Twitter titled “The Oscars Predictions Experience” that allowed 3.4 million followers and more to make their personal predictions for the 92nd Academy Awards. The photo that the Academy tweeted supposedly corresponded to the overall results of the predictions submitted. The problem was to present fan predictions out of context, making the Academy appear to be publishing its own Oscar predictions instead.

The backlash against the academy was so widespread on social media that AMPAS tweeted Oscar expert Kris Tapley again, who wrote on Twitter: “Everyone shivers, it’s a prediction app!”

The 2020 hostless Oscars will air on ABC this Sunday, February 9th. This year, “Joker” leads all films with 11 nominations, followed by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” and “1917” with 10 nominations each. Voting for Academy members ends today, February 4 and 5:00 p.m.

We invited fans on Twitter to make and share their # Oscars predictions.

Already have a ton of you! 😀

A quick problem on Twitter made some of you look like they came from our account

They don’t have that. This has now been fixed.

And we will announce our tips on Sunday.

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement