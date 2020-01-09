advertisement

It was a dark and stormy night.

No, it really was.

I drove late from Vancouver Airport to Whistler last Monday evening, December 30th, and you could have been forgiven for the sea-to-sky corridor being under a monsoon. We survived all of these conditions in driving rain where the wipers can barely keep up with the falling rainfall.

But we kept it slow and steady, and when we came to a section of the highway where the lane widened southward into two lanes, the rental passenger van in front of us confidently drove in the southern fast lane.

At first I was confused, but when everyone was in our car, everyone just cursed the fact that you could just do it Not When we saw any street lines, we found that the van was probably full of tourists unfamiliar with the highway and thought we had two lanes going north.

We raced alongside them and honked and gestured to them to make our desperate message clear and get us back on track. I don’t know if they understood us, but when I looked in the rearview mirror, they had completely strayed from the street and stopped.

We were a little taken aback – with all of us, including the two N drivers in the background, we had a moment about how easily some accidents happen.

We all remember that improving the safety and reliability of Highway 99 was one of the main goals of the $ 600 million project to improve the Sea-to-Sky Highway ahead of the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games – and it worked ,

Before the upgrade, there were an average of 94 serious collisions per year. The latest statistics from the Department of Transportation show that the number has now dropped to 70 a year.

The number of fatalities on a street that was once known as the death street has also been reduced. Current statistics show that 20,960 vehicles a day travel the road between Horseshoe Bay and Squamish, 12,044 between Squamish and Whistler – a 25 percent increase in total traffic since 2009.

A good number of thousands of motorists on the highway are among the 3 million visitors that Whistler hosts – many of whom arrive at night to drive a beautiful but winding highway – and they need to see where they’re going.

You can not imagine anything if you think the yellow lines on the highway fade every year and by autumn they are practically invisible on some sections of the road. In 2010, the federal government banned the use of oil paints on highways to meet environmental standards. Newer formulations are more environmentally friendly, but not as durable. The changes have resulted in four to five times more color being used to keep the lines visible.

The B.C. The Ministry of Motorways has since dealt with this problem and the complaints associated with it. Indeed, in 2016 Liberal Transport Minister Todd Stone said at the time Vancouver Sun.“It’s number 1 I’ve heard of in every county in four years.”

At that time, the ministry began testing colors and compounds to find a more permanent solution, and opted for three different solutions that were tested. The paints were run over by thousands of vehicles, covered with salt and sand, plowed by machines and otherwise the normal bumps of a B.C. Highway.

Our own MLA Jordan study, which was in power as Parliamentary Secretary of the Transport Minister, raised the issue many times and contacted the sedentary NDP government this week to ask about an improvement in the situation on the ground, which is particularly important seriously between Daisy Lake Dam and Brandywine.

He was told that about a quarter of the area was treated with highly reflective lane markings (HRPM) – that’s about 64,531 linear meters. In 2019, the concession holder Miller Capilano also produced 263,172 m long lines with regular paintings on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Private entrepreneurs are responsible for repainting more than 20,000 kilometers on highways and state-owned secondary roads in BC. each year. The ministry invests approximately $ 20 million annually in the road marking program.

This includes the use of larger glass beads for improved reflectivity and visibility at night and thicker paint for more permanent road marking in coastal areas.

Robust wants more to be done to make the highway safer – me too.

Some have suggested cat eyes in the middle lane, but they can fill with water, sand, gravel, or snow and become unusable, and they can also drain water under the street, causing frost spurts in the long run.

But more reflective markings could be placed along the side of the highway and the rumble strips retained.

And the HRPM should be considered for more freeway. Yes, the freeway has fewer accidents than it did before the upgrade, and yes, the HRPM paint is significantly more expensive than ordinary paint, but since Whistler earns $ 1.37 million in tax revenue every day for all levels of government, it’s worth keeping it Visitors to the region, in fact all drivers, for sure.

If you have the same concerns, please contact Sturdy at Jordan.Sturdy.MLA@leg.bc.ca and Minister of Transport Claire Trevena at claire.trevena.MLA@leg.bc.ca or Minister.Transportation@gov.bc .ca and ask for measures.

