Roadworks will take place on a number of busy roads in Derby this week, including two sections of the A52.

Those traveling to Oakwood and Mickleover have also been warned to expect delays.

Some other busy roads are also due to undergo roadworks at Derby City Council this week, so it may be worth avoiding traffic when looking for another route.

Here at Derbyshire Live we have compiled a list – correct from the evening of Sunday 9 February – of the works which are most likely to cause traffic delays on the main routes to Derby and the surrounding area this week.

A52 at Derby

Part of the A52 in Derby will close for a month of night road works from Monday.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed between the Pentagon and Raynesway junctions, including the Wyvern Way ramps, to allow for work.

From Monday February 10 until Friday March 13, the closure will be in effect on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work will allow Derby city council to install safety barriers at the edge of the roadway to protect the new A52 footbridge once it is erected later this year.

Station Road, Mickleover

Delays are likely on Station Road this week, according to the roadworks.org website.

The work of the Derby city council will take place at the junction of the road with Mickleross Close between Wednesday February 12 and Friday February 14.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place to allow the work to proceed.

Holbrook Road, Alvaston

Those traveling on Holbrook Road near its junction with Tonbridge Drive may face delays this week.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place during off-peak hours to allow work to take place between Wednesday, February 12 and Friday, February 14.

Bishops Drive, Oakwood

Bishops Drive will close next weekend from its junction with Mansfield Road to its junction with Lychgate Close.

The road will be closed between Saturday February 15 and Monday February 17 to allow the work to be carried out.

A52 Ashbourne Road

The roadworks.org website indicates that delays are likely on the A52 Ashbourne Road later this week.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place to allow the works to take place on Sunday February 16 and Monday February 17.

The work will take place near the junction of the road with Prince Charles Avenue.

