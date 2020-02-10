advertisement

The previous record holder was the 90th Oscar of 2018 with 26.5 million viewers.

The results are in: The 92nd Academy Awards reached an all-time low in ratings. In the 2020 ceremony, the Academy Awards were presented for the second time in a row without a host. After the 91st Academy Awards without a host in 2019 – following the Kevin Hart controversy without a host – saw an increase in ratings and recovered from the previously low ratings of the previous program (26.5 million viewers), attempts were made to to stick to what had worked before.

Instead, ratings dropped to the lowest ever.

This year’s ABC Academy Awards broadcast had an average audience of 23.6 million viewers, compared to 29.6 million the previous year. Based on Nielsen’s Live + Same Day Fast National Ratings, this year’s Academy Awards also gave a rating of 5.3 in the age group of adults between 18 and 49 and a rating of 13.6 households (percentage of the US television household) , These numbers have decreased significantly compared to the previous year (7.7) in the same demographic and household assessment (16.5).

Even in 2018, the award ceremony with the lowest broadcast of the Academy Awards so far (26.5 million viewers, 6.8 adults between 18 and 49 years, 18.9 households), both the Golden Globes and the Grammys in the USA beats seasonal ratings. This year, however, the 2020 Grammys won 5.4 in the adult age group between 18 and 49.

At this year’s Academy Awards, an attempt was made to include as many ideas as possible to demonstrate the magic of more than just cinema, with a surprising (albeit late) performance of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. However, this did not lead to the magic of television ratings.

Neither the musical performance was as popular as Billie Eilesh’s in-memoriam song, and the reported restrictions on marketing Eminem’s appearance certainly didn’t do the show’s favor. Without being able to annoy even a “special guest appearance”, ABC hoped that the surprise itself caused a sensation immediately (or helped to build a lasting reputation as a “surprise” at the Oscars). However, many social media reactions were just confused, and the rest of the show did little to keep the audience engaged.

Waiving a moderator was a novelty in 2019. By 2020, it’s not for a show that clearly needs a spark.

