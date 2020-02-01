advertisement

A nine-year-old child has just accomplished more than what most of us are likely to achieve in life by lifting more than double its own weight.

Despite his young age, Tate Fegley is already a powerlifting champion who breaks US records with a stature of only 4ft 7 and a weight of 103lbs.

The teenager broke records in a U.S. state competition earlier this month in Minden, Louisiana, for not only deadlifts, but bench presses and overall weight gains in one day in his age and weight class.

After his impressive win, Tate said to CNN:

I just love sport. I also love the competition.

The nine-year-old broke the deadlift record before he immediately set his own record at the competition with his second and third lift. However, the athlete showed no signs of slowing down and said to his coach: “I wish we had another chance, I want to go up!”

His coach, Peyton Gray, said that Tate’s motivation comes from within rather than from the adults around him who are driving him:

He just wants to keep going. I never push him past a place where he won’t continue.

In fact, not only does he lift heavier than children his age, he also lifts heavier than adult men.

He works incredibly hard and it is very motivating to see.

I think 99% of his progress depends on how hard this young man works.

Despite his success, Tate only started training a year and a half ago. During the summer break, he went to the gym at 7 a.m. every morning and worked up to three hours after school every day during school.

Fortunately, the nine-year-old is not on a strict diet consisting of protein shakes. So he can eat like any other child his age.

His mother Maria told CNN:

It’s extremely amazing, especially when you go to a meeting where other kids are training and you see how much more he is training.

While some people may be concerned about Tate’s safety, a study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that very few children have been injured by adolescent weightlifting.

According to Gray, children can “lift safely if their trainer teaches them”.

Now Tate hopes to break more records by lifting £ 250, squatting 215 and pushing 155 on the bench at the National Championship in August.

