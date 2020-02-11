advertisement

We have compiled a list of nine films for all those who feel against Valentine’s Day as February 14 approaches.

After all, there are so many reasons to be against Valentine’s Day, not least because it is a holiday. This makes singletons feel garbage and who can forget the fragility of getting this “ secret Valentine’s Day ” from your parents? (Or was it just me ..?)

These movies will show you the darker side of relationships and fill you with horror rather than that hot, gooey feeling. Here is for the holidays!

“Bruyeres”

Thirty years later, this predecessor of “Mean Girls” still has some punch. The black comedy stars Winona Ryder and Christian Slater as two teenagers who decide to murder the most popular students at their school – the Heathers.

“Blue Valentine”

This heartbreaking sad film features two exceptional performances in Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. Their characters fall in love, have a child together and get married. However, the relationship is becoming increasingly toxic.

‘Fatal Attraction’

In this archetypal erotic thriller, Michael Douglas plays a married man whose night has dangerous consequences while the woman with whom he slept (played by Glenn Close) begins to track him and his family. The term “rabbit boiler” was born from the film.

Alternative watch: “Basic Instinct”

‘Revolutionary route’

‘Revolutionary Road’ brings together the stars of ‘Titanic’ but don’t expect Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to be loved this time too. Set in the mid-1950s, the film follows a young couple living in a Connecticut suburb struggling to raise their two children and fighting personal demons.

‘The brilliant’

No genre can be more anti-Valentine than horror? The seminal film “The Shining” recounts the strange and terrifying events that happen to the Torrance family during their stay in an isolated hotel.

Alternative watch: ‘It Follows’, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

‘Closer’

Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen star in the haunting film ‘Closer’. It shows how the relationships of two couples become complicated and misleading when the man of a couple meets the woman of the other.

‘Missing girl’

Based on the phenomenal novel by Gillian Flynn, Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike are essential to bring the mystery to life. Just like the good direction of David Fincher. After the disappearance of his wife Amy (Pike), Nick (Affleck) becomes the main suspect.

‘Breaking’

If there has ever been a movie to convince you that relationships are not worth it for all the pain they ultimately lead to, it’s this star from Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn, ‘The Break-Up’.

‘Marriage story’

The latest entry on our list is the Netflix film “ Marriage Story ”, with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple divorcing. Some of the battles they have are painfully real if you have ever been in a long term relationship. Honestly, it makes you wonder, why bother with all the hassle?

Alternative watch: “Kramer v Kramer”

