advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COjqWVvj750 [/ embed]

What started as a tournament to bring friends and old teammates together has now grown into one of the largest soccer competitions in the country.

The Philamlife 7s Football League, founded by former national team star Anton del Rosario, starts its fifth season on Sunday at Mckinley Hill Stadium in Taguig with 34 teams in competitions for men and women and 48 other youth teams in five age groups.

advertisement

Del Rosario announced on the occasion of the league start at Belle and Dragon in Makati that similar tournaments will also start on Sunday in Muntinlupa, Clark, Bacolod and Davao. The stage of Iloilo should start on February 15th.

“I think the league’s greatest achievement is the spread of football in many communities,” said Del Rosario.

“The 7s League offers players a platform to make their football dreams come true. There is an abundance of soccer players in the country and it is only about offering opportunities to these players. “

Del Rosario noted the emergence of several 7s League players, such as Tondo FC’s Roberto Corsame Jr., who was signed to the AFC Cup-bound Philippine Football League club Kaya-Iloilo. Azkal’s captain and Ceres Negros star Stephan Schrock also saw action in the 7s League for a short time last year for Monte Sports.

The fifth season of the 7s League will have 13 teams in the first division, 11 in the second division and 10 more in the women’s division.

“I was just trying to create a league that some of our former soccer teammates could play in, but that gave us so many opportunities to expand the game,” said Del Rosario.

“I saw a big gap in the Filipino football market and it was my personal concern to close this gap and design the sport so that more people appreciate it.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement