MANILA, Philippines – Football has always been on the fringes of Filipino sport, as basketball, boxing and even volleyball make up the bulk of public awareness.

However, the beautiful game has a loyal following on the Visayas Islands, especially in Bacolod, Iloilo and Cebu.

The popularity of the sport in the provinces prompted the former Philippines Azkal Anton del Rosario to part with Metro Manila and expand the reach of the Philam Life 7s Football League, which is now in its fifth season.

“We want to give everyone a chance and I think this is the best way to do it,” said del Rosario during the league press conference before the fifth Thursday of the season at Belle and Dragon in Makati.

The season opener will be held simultaneously on February 9 at McKinley Stadium in Taguig and at other venues in Muntinlupa, Clark, Bacolod and Davao. The stage of Iloilo will take place on February 15th.

A total of 80 teams will take part, including 24 in the men’s department, 10 in the women’s cluster and 48 youth teams.

“This will be a very special event as we see growth every season.”

“This season we want to pay a lot of attention to the provinces. A lot of people don’t know, but we’ve had provincial legs in Iloilo, Bacolod and Davao for two years.”

